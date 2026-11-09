Sarah Compton sworn in to city commission

Sarah Compton was sworn in Monday at City Hall for the District IV city commission seat. Compton won in the run-off election against opponent Wayne Garcia last week.

The commission chambers were filled with Key West residents for the brief ceremony. Four of the six other members on the dais were also present, including Mayor Sam Kaufman, Vice Mayor Donie Lee, and commissioners Mark Rossi and Chris Massicotte.

Compton was sworn in by City Clerk Keri O’Brien alongside her daughter Lola.

“I’m ready to start the work,” Compton said Monday. “Now it’s time to put all of this into practice and get the voices of Key West into city hall.”

Compton began her speech thanking her family and campaign team. She also thanked her two opponents Wayne Garcia and Juan Llera.

“They became wonderful friends throughout this, and it was very special,” Compton said. “And I hope that all our campaigns made a difference in how campaigns go in the future here in Key West.”

Compton won her run-off election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. She received 968 votes, or 52.27%, while opponent and Key West native Garcia earned 884 votes, or 47.73%, with 6 of 6 precincts reporting in Key West.

Compton succeeds Lisette Carey as the sixth Key West city commissioner on the dais along with Mayor Kaufman. Compton’s first official city commission meeting is in December.

A Key West small business owner, community advocate, and city planning board member, Compton had been in the race for city commissioner for more than a year. This was her first time running for public office.

As far as issues affecting Key West, Compton said her priorities include tackling flooding and aging infrastructure, aggressively pursuing outside funding through grants and other sources to protect taxpayers, supporting first responders, improving water quality, and ensuring children and older residents have a voice in shaping Key West’s future.