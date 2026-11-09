Key West crowns 14 offshore powerboat champions

The final race of the offshore powerboat season had to start twice. A first-lap crash stopped Sunday’s Super Stock race in Key West Harbor, and after the restart, Team Bermuda led all the way to the checkered flag.

When it ended, so did the 45th annual Key West World Championship presented by XINSURANCE: three days, 100 boats and champions crowned in 14 classes.

Monster Energy/M CON finished the week the way it started. The Class 1 catamaran hit nearly 150 mph Sunday on the way to its third straight Key West win. That added the three-race Conch Republic Championship to the UIM world title the team clinched Friday.

Three more teams won all three of their races. CR Racing swept Super Cat, OC Racing swept Bracket 200 and Wicked/Lakeside Motorsports swept Cat 300.

Other champions took the long way. Team Bermuda finished well back in Wednesday’s Super Stock race, then won Friday and again Sunday to take the title in the week’s largest class, with 16 boats. Raymarine, the UIM Super Stock world champion, finished second for the week.

Lake Wylie Racing won the Class 2 title in its rookie season without winning a race. It finished second Wednesday, third Friday and second Sunday, and steady points did the rest. Jackhammer won Sunday’s Class 2 race.

The closest finish came in Bracket 400. Saris Racing Engines won Sunday’s race, but Hartman / XINSURANCE held on to the week title by 15 points, 3,900 to 3,885.

In Super Vee, the father-and-son team of Ed and Anthony Smith won Sunday and the week aboard Wazzup, 25 years after the team’s first Key West win. The Bracket 700 title is headed to Nova Scotia, Canada, with Pist’n Broke.

Calm water didn’t make for a quiet finale. Crashes stopped Sunday’s Class 1, Class 2, Super Cat and Super Stock races, with boats rolling or going airborne in the turns. Racers in every one of those crashes were reported OK, aside from a hand injury to one Super Cat driver.

Key West is the season finale for offshore powerboat racing, and most races run far out at sea. In Key West, the boats race right through the harbor, close enough to watch from almost anywhere along the waterfront. The Key West World Championship returns in 2027 as part of an expanded eight-race Race World Offshore schedule.