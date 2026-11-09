Monroe County Fire Rescue establishes its first Honor Guard

Monroe County Fire Rescue (MCFR) has established its first formal Honor Guard in department history, marking a significant milestone in its tradition of service, professionalism, and respect for those who have dedicated their lives to the fire service.

The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners recognized the Honor Guard’s four founding members through a proclamation honoring their initiative, dedication, and commitment to establishing a lasting tradition within the department.

The founding members are Firefighter Eliseo Araque, Deputy Fire Marshal Brian Oppenheimer, Lt. Porforio “Tony” Araque, and Lt. David Hannert.

The Honor Guard can represent Monroe County Fire Rescue and Monroe County at ceremonial functions, memorial services, official events, presentations of the colors, and other occasions that call for the traditions and honors of the fire service.

“MCFR’s first Honor Guard marks the beginning of a proud tradition rooted in dedication and respect,” said Monroe County Fire Rescue Chief RL Colina. “These members carry the honor of representing our department, honoring those who came before us, and paying tribute to those whose service and sacrifice we will never forget.”