5 locations for recycling election signs

Monroe County, the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections, the City of Key West, and Waste Management are partnering to provide free recycling for election signs and campaign materials during the 2026 fall election season.

Residents and campaign sign collectors may recycle corrugated plastic election signs, metal sign stands, and paper campaign materials through Dec. 15 at five designated drop-off locations throughout the Florida Keys. Remove metal stands from the signs and place them in the appropriate marked container.

Participants should look for marked collection bins at each location. Election signs require special handling and should not be placed in curbside recycling bins.

Drop-off locations:

Key Largo Transfer Station

11180 County Road 905

Long Key Transfer Station

Mile Marker 68

Cudjoe Transfer Station

Mile Marker 21.5, Blimp Road

Waste Management — Rockland Key

125 Toppino Industrial Drive

Key West Lions Club Parking Lot

2405 N. Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West

For questions, email tuschel-melody@monroecounty-fl.gov or Keely.Kessler@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.