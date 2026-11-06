Hurricanes looking to continue win streak into SSAA South Finals

Turning a promising season into a postseason run has required plenty of work from the Coral Shores High football team, and coach Ed Holly’s Hurricanes are not ready to see that work come to an end, as a seven-game winning streak is on the line during the Sunshine State Athletic Association BOUND quarterfinals, during their program’s first-ever meeting with Bayside High on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m.

The Hurricanes (8-3) earned their place in the quarterfinals with a 42-point shutout performance in their opening playoff game, but the challenge gets considerably tougher against a Bears squad that Holly describes as dynamic, well-coached, and capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.

“They have a really good program,” said Holly. “We brought our boys back to reality real quick on Monday when we watched film. I’m a big John Wooden guy, and our team is focused on ‘taking care of what we can control.’”

Despite Coral Shores appearing higher in some MaxPreps rankings, the SSAA’s BOUND system determines playoff positioning through its own ranking process, which incorporates MaxPreps as only part of the equation. Bayside earned the higher seed, sending the Hurricanes on the road for the quarterfinal matchup.

Holly is not interested in debating the rankings or worrying about where his team might play next, which is the approach that has carried Coral Shores through a season that began with some growing pains but has developed into one of the most impressive runs in Monroe County.

After opening the season 1-3, the Hurricanes found their footing and earned an opportunity to compete for a state championship. For Holly, reaching the postseason was the first objective. Now the message has changed.

“Once we get in the playoffs, our goal changes a little bit. Hey, just win your last game,” said Holly. “That’s a lot easier said than done. That’s a very, very hard thing to do, especially when you go up against quality opponents.”

The opening-round shutout gave the Hurricanes plenty to celebrate, particularly the way their defense swarmed to the football, played physically and capitalized on turnovers. But Holly explained the challenge now is reproducing that performance away from home against another quality opponent.

“Can we do the same thing again and again and again in their situations?” he said. “Our practices have been great. They’ve been spirited, and the guys show up. They know that, hey, we have to earn another Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.”

Offensively, Coral Shores will lean on a group of senior leaders while looking to improve its consistency. Sterling Keefe, David Beltran and Michael Castellanos have helped establish the direction of the offense, and Holly expects them to continue setting the tone.

The Hurricanes also have plenty of options for opposing defenses to consider. Beltran rushed for 186 yards in the opening-round victory, while Charles Royal, Kevin Williams, John Oughton and Dominic Jimenez give the offense additional playmakers.

That balance becomes particularly important against a Bayside defense Holly describes as fundamentally sound.

“We have to work on being a consistent offense,” said Holly. “On offense, attack, attack, attack. Push the ball down the field, get it in the air, make big plays.”

Defensively, the Hurricanes face an opponent with considerable firepower.

Bayside features a quarterback who has thrown for 18 touchdowns and a running back with 13 touchdowns, including 11 on the ground. Holly also pointed to a powerful offensive line, additional threats in the backfield, and three receivers capable of making plays downfield.

“We’re going to have to stop their running back. He is dynamic,” said Holly. “Their quarterback has a dynamite arm, and they’re going to catch the ball. When they catch the ball, the whole thing is just tackle them. Don’t let a simple reception turn into a big score because they have done that consistently on just about everybody they played.”

Fundamentals have been a point of emphasis throughout the season, particularly as Coral Shores has developed into a more disciplined defensive team.

“We try to keep it really, really simple. I mean, we block, and we tackle every single day,” said Holly.

The coach knows playoff football leaves little room for mistakes, regardless of rankings, records, or reputations.

“Everybody’s good. Everybody has dynamic players, and we have a bunch of them,” he said. “Our guys have to make one more play than their guys. We’ll stay together and have great energy, great expectations, but we also have to execute at a very high level.”

For the Hurricanes’ senior class, Friday represents another opportunity to extend a season that has already exceeded some expectations.

Holly also credited the program’s culture of competition and mentorship for helping produce the current group of playmakers. Beltran, in particular, has benefited from watching former Coral Shores standout AJ Putetti establish a standard for the position. Putetti, who remains connected to the program, has encouraged Beltran to surpass his accomplishments.

That example has helped create a tradition in which older players challenge the next generation to raise the bar.

Now the Hurricanes have another opportunity to take that tradition further.

“At the end of the day, you come to Coral Shores to play in these types of games,” said Holly. “You come to Coral Shores to play against the best, and having this opportunity is truly a blessing.”

The opportunity comes Friday night, with another week of football waiting for the winner.

And Holly intends to keep the focus exactly where it belongs.

“Literally, I’m just worried about Bayside,” he said. “If we don’t handle our business, our season is over.”