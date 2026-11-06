Hurricane, Conchs advance to Region Championships

Four hours of lightning delays and a soggy, unfamiliar course could not slow the local runners at the FHSAA cross country District 8-2A Championships on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Air Reserve Park in Homestead.

The Key West girls and Coral Shores boys each secured a team berth in next week’s Region 4-2A Championships by finishing seventh. The top eight teams in each race advanced.

Coral Shores junior Ali Wheatly also qualified individually, placing ninth in the girls race. She was the fastest of the four individual qualifiers who were not part of an advancing team.

Key West juniors Sawyer Hill and Alejandro Caridad also earned individual qualifying spots in the boys race. Hill finished 31st in 19:52, followed by Caridad in 36th in 20:00.

The Lady Conchs were led by freshman Lynn Noah, who placed 19th in 23:06. Fellow freshman Hazel Matarazzo followed in 29th in 24:03. Sophomore Emma Bradshaw recorded her fastest 5-kilometer time of the season, finishing 32nd in 24:31.

Senior Violet Jangraw was Key West’s fourth runner, placing 45th in 25:17, while sophomore Ryah Bushey rounded out the scoring five with a 64th-place finish in 27:14. The Lady Conchs totaled 187 points.

For the Coral Shores boys, junior Victor Lopez led the way with a 21st-place finish in 19:15. Freshman Wyatt Meyers was just five seconds behind in 25th at 19:20.

Seniors Will Theis (45th, 20:31) and Tristan Sanchez (48th, 20:52) finished third and fourth for the Hurricanes, while junior Garrett Gomila placed 58th in 21:33 to complete the team’s scoring five. Coral Shores finished with 196 points.

The Key West boys placed ninth with 239 points, missing a team qualifying spot by one position. The Lady Hurricanes finished 10th with 219 points.

The Region 4-2A Championships are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12, at South County Regional Park in Boca Raton. The girls race is set for 7:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 8:30 a.m.