Lane closures to resume along U.S. 1

MARATHON — Lane closures along Overseas Highway related to the city’s Deep Injection Well Piping Phase 1 Project will resume Monday, Nov. 9.

Motorists can expect lane closures from 63rd Street to 47th Street along U.S. 1, southbound. For the duration of the lane closure, the left-turn lane at 53rd Street onto U.S. 1 will also remain closed as a safety precaution.

Proceed to use the traffic light on Sombrero Beach Road to make a left-turn onto U.S. 1.

Lane closures along the highway are expected to continue through Tuesday, Nov. 24, in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend (Nov. 26-30) during which closures will be postponed.

A mandatory shutdown will be in place between Christmas and New Year’s, starting Dec. 20 and continuing through Jan. 2, 2027.

During any Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) closure all existing Maintenance of Traffic (MOT), including orange barrels, low-profile walls, and lane closures, will be moved off the roadway and onto the right-of-way.