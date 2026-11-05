Keys artist publishes new coffee-table book

Acclaimed Florida Keys-based fine art photographer Alan S. Maltz turns his artistic vision toward Florida’s past with his new coffee-table book, “Old Florida — An Artistic Interpretation.” The collection invites viewers to step back in time through a visual journey celebrating the state’s enduring landscapes, distinctive character and sense of place.

The 132-page, large-format book is Maltz’s sixth devoted to Florida and reflects decades spent photographing the state, including his longtime home in the Florida Keys. Rather than simply documenting what Florida once looked like, “Old Florida” offers Maltz’s artistic interpretation of the places, moods and moments that continue to shape the state’s identity.

Inspired by vintage Florida postcards and the work of the famed Florida Highwaymen, Maltz shifts away from his signature vivid color photography toward a nostalgic aesthetic. Using blended sepia tones and softened colors, he gives contemporary scenes the character of another era, blurring the line between past and present.

“As an artist, I strive not just to capture what I see, but to reveal what I feel: the essence, or spirit, behind the image,” said Maltz. “With this new body of work, ‘Old Florida — An Artistic Interpretation,’ I’m paying tribute to a simpler, freer, less complicated time, one defined by nature’s rhythms, open spaces and close-knit communities.”

For longtime Floridians, visitors and those drawn to the state’s history and natural beauty, the book offers both a journey into the Florida of memory and a reminder that traces of Old Florida can still be found today.

The Florida Keys and Key West are well represented in the book, alongside images captured throughout the state.

“Alan has spent decades capturing the natural beauty and character of the Florida Keys, and his photographs tell that story so beautifully,” said Kara Franker, president and CEO of Visit Florida Keys & Key West. “It’s especially fitting to see Bahia Honda Sunrise on the cover of his new book. It captures the timeless beauty that makes the Florida Keys such a special place.”

The book was introduced on Sept. 10 at the 2026 Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism, which took place in West Palm Beach. Hosted by VISIT FLORIDA, the annual gathering drew nearly 800 tourism industry professionals.

The official Key West book launch and signing is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Alan S. Maltz Gallery, 1210 Duval St. in Key West. To RSVP, email visions@alanmaltz.com.

Maltz was recognized by state tourism organization VISIT FLORIDA as the “Official Fine Art Photographer of Florida” and was inducted into the organization’s Florida Tourism Hall of Fame in 2019. He was also recognized as the “Official Wildlife Photographer of Florida” by the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

The Alan S. Maltz Gallery has been part of Key West’s arts community since 1999. The book may be purchased at the gallery or online at alanmaltz.com.