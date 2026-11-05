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Free election sign recycling
Monroe County, the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections, the City of Key West, and Waste Management are partnering to provide free recycling for election signs and campaign materials during the 2026 fall election season.
Residents and campaign sign collectors may recycle corrugated plastic election signs, metal sign stands, and paper campaign materials through Dec. 15 at five designated drop-off locations throughout the Florida Keys. Remove metal stands from the signs and place them in the appropriate marked container.
Participants should look for marked collection bins at each location. Election signs require special handling and should not be placed in curbside recycling bins.
Drop-off locations:
Key Largo Transfer Station
11180 County Road 905
Long Key Transfer Station
Mile Marker 68
Cudjoe Transfer Station
Mile Marker 21.5, Blimp Road
Waste Management — Rockland Key
125 Toppino Industrial Drive
Key West Lions Club Parking Lot
2405 N. Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West
For questions, email tuschel-melody@monroecounty-fl.gov or Keely.Kessler@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.