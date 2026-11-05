Meet the college president in Marathon

The College of the Florida Keys has added a third “Meet the President” event to introduce Interim President Jared Ochs to the community. The Middle Keys reception is Thursday, Nov. 12, 4-6 p.m. at Oceanfront Park behind Marathon City Hall.

It follows receptions this week at the Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Key West Campus on Monday, Nov. 2 and at CFK’s Upper Keys Center on Wednesday, Nov.4.

“In my first few weeks, I’ve met students, faculty, staff, and community members who care deeply about this College and the Keys. Their ideas and enthusiasm are already shaping how I think about our priorities, and I look forward to continuing those conversations with our neighbors in the Middle Keys,” said Ochs.

Ochs began as Interim President on Monday, October 19 after serving as a Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of Governor Ron DeSantis.

His prior career spanned senior leadership positions across Florida state government, including the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, the Florida Department of Education, and the Florida House of Representatives. More information about President Ochs can be found on the College’s website at https://www.cfk.edu/discover/office-of-the-president/.