Man gets probation for Xanax possession

In a recent case, 32-year-old Arnoldo Lazaro Vega of Key West was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 36 months of probation after pleading no contest to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance Without a Prescription before Circuit Judge Mark Jones.

Under the terms of his three-year probation sentence, Vega is prohibited from consuming alcohol, using illegal drugs, or using drugs without a valid prescription. He must submit to urine testing twice weekly, attend three Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week, and complete a substance abuse evaluation within 60 days, along with required treatment. His driver’s license was also revoked for six months.

Judge Jones ordered Vega to pay a combined $538 in court costs, prosecution costs, and investigative costs.

The conviction stems from a September 3, 2026, investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Stock Island.

Shortly after midnight, a deputy conducting traffic enforcement near the 4.5-mile marker on U.S. 1 observed a Hyundai sedan traveling northbound without its taillights illuminated. The deputy attempted to catch up with the vehicle, which made several turns before entering the parking lot of an apartment complex on Third Avenue.

After stopping the vehicle, the deputy identified Vega as the driver and noticed that he appeared unusually nervous, with visibly shaking hands and rapid speech. While the deputy conducted a records check, another deputy assisting with the traffic stop observed a plastic bag being thrown from the passenger-side window. The bag was recovered near the vehicle.

Inside the bag, deputies discovered suspected marijuana, a vape pen containing suspected synthetic cannabis, and two white pills identified as alprazolam, commonly known by the brand name Xanax, a Schedule IV controlled substance.

According to the arrest report, Vega initially denied ownership of the bag but later admitted throwing it from the vehicle. He told deputies that the marijuana products and pills belonged to him and claimed to have prescriptions.

Although deputies confirmed that Vega had a valid medical marijuana card and active prescriptions, a prescription for the alprazolam could not be located.

Vega was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Detention Center.