Teen arrested on sex-related charges involving minor

A 19-year-old man from Stock Island was arrested on Nov. 3, 2026, after texting a video of himself having sex with an underage female, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaac Rafael Martinez was charged with transmission and possession of child sexual abuse material, lewd and lascivious battery, sexual cyber harassment, and use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

Martinez recorded himself and the victim, an underage teenager, having sex on multiple occasions. The relationship ended and Martinez sent several videos to a family member of the victim.

Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives found evidence of the crime after conducting a search warrant of the suspect’s residence and electronic devices. Martinez was taken to jail.

Drug arrests

Two people from Key Largo were arrested on Nov. 3, 2026, after Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Detectives and the SWAT Team found methamphetamine and drug-related items at a residence.

Kari Joyce Dodson, 57, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in addition to two arrest warrants for previous methamphetamine sales.William Joseph Mosko, 59, was arrested on a warrant for previous cocaine sales.

Detectives found 4.2 grams of methamphetamine, baggies associated with drugs sales, and several glass pipes following a 7:25 p.m. search of a residence on Judy Place. The case remains under investigation and more arrests may be pending.