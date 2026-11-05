Key West backs $6.5M Land Authority request for Lang B. Milian

The Key West City Commission voted 7-0 Thursday to ask the Monroe County Comprehensive Plan Land Authority for up to $6.5 million toward the redevelopment of the Lang B. Milian Apartments, a Key West Housing Authority public housing complex.

The money would go toward construction costs for the project, which calls for 196 dwelling units on the 8.91-acre property, according to the resolution. If the Land Authority approves the request, the money would be disbursed in fiscal year 2027-2028.

The resolution, sponsored by Vice Mayor Donald "Donie" Lee, was one of 30 consent agenda items that commissioners pulled for individual discussion.

The only public speaker, Leon Moyer, questioned whether the city should be funding housing at all.

"Why is government buying houses, paying for houses, subsidizing houses?" Moyer said. "Because it's a taxpayer who's doing that."

Moyer said that, while the money comes through the Land Authority rather than the city's budget, taxpayers still pay for it. He also asked where current residents would live while the old units are torn down. He said the city should instead look for ways, such as tax incentives or rebates, to help people pay for and own their homes.

Lee said he had not planned to speak but wanted to respond.

"This is public housing. These people will never be able to own a home in Key West," Lee said. "So, government has a responsibility sometimes, in certain circumstances, and public housing is one of them."

Lee said the Housing Authority must have a transition plan for residents approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and that residents would not be placed in hotels. He said there are vacancies in other housing complexes in Key West.

"So to me this is just a no-brainer," Lee said before moving for approval. Commissioner Aaron Castillo seconded.

Castillo praised the Housing Authority staff and its executive director, Randy Sterling.

"That building out there, Lang B. Milian, is going to be a trophy for Key West Housing Authority," Castillo said.

Commissioner Lissette Carey disagreed with Lee that public housing residents will never own a home, saying she lived in public housing herself.

Carey said the $6.5 million would be leveraged into about $29 million for the project, and that it "would be a terribly missed opportunity if we didn't support it."

Commissioner Monica Haskell said she supported the project but urged the city to plan ahead for how it uses Land Authority money.

"It would behoove us, the city of Key West, to be more deliberative about the use of land authority funds," Haskell said.

Haskell said the money comes from half a cent of the tourist tax visitors pay on hotel rooms, not from residents' pockets, and that Key West receives the money collected in Key West. She said the vote would commit the city's share of this year's Land Authority funds and next year's projected collections.

Haskell pointed to the affordable housing town hall Kaufman held Oct. 28 at City Hall, calling it an excellent workshop and suggesting the city could explore Land Authority funding further through that kind of forum.

At that town hall, Sterling said the agency's public housing, built in the 1940s and 1950s, has outlived its usefulness. Lang B. Milian, which now has 136 units, will be the first rebuild, he said. The agency rezoned the property in 2022 and secured 60 additional building permit allocations, allowing up to 196 units.

Sterling said then that the $6.5 million in Land Authority money would leverage about $19 million from Florida Housing Finance Corp. to build all 196 units, for a total cost of just under $100 million. Fort Village and George Allen are next in line, he said.

The Land Authority, created in 1986 and governed by the Monroe County Commission, acquires property for environmental protection, affordable housing and recreation, according to the county's website. Its funding includes a half-cent of the tourist impact tax charged on lodging in the Florida Keys.

Commissioner Chris Massicotte agreed with Carey that some public housing residents go on to own homes.

"With the wealth and income inequality that we have in this country and in this city, it is an obligation of government to make sure that everyone has a roof over their heads," Massicotte said.

Commissioner Mark Rossi said he has worked on the issue for a long time and that the current buildings are "in really bad shape."

"Fort Village is next," Rossi said, referring to another Housing Authority property. "It's time to rebuild and take care of our people."

Mayor Sam Kaufman said "everyone on the dais is correct." He said some Lang B. Milian residents will not be able to afford a home, while others will.

Kaufman said the project is the type Land Authority money should go toward, and he credited Sterling with securing funding from Florida Housing Finance Corp. He agreed Fort Village should come next but said the Housing Authority has limited capacity.

"They only have so much bandwidth and capacity and funding," Kaufman said. "But they got the funding for this one. So, let's go for it."

Kaufman said that when the commission holds its strategic plan meeting, it should set priorities for 2028 through 2030 for housing and decide how Land Authority money fits in. He said former mayors had also asked for a more deliberate plan for those funds. The strategic plan workshop was scheduled for Nov. 18, but Kaufman said later in the meeting that the date may change because some commissioners cannot attend. No new date had been set as of Thursday afternoon. Kaufman recommended Commissioner Liaison Dorian Patton will vet commissioners, including Commissioner-elect Sarah Compton for a new date.

The commission approved the resolution unanimously.