Community Foundation of the Florida Keys announces new president and CEO

The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys recently announced Elizabeth Brown, who has been serving as interim CEO since the departure of Jennifer McComb, has been selected as the president and CEO of the Foundation, following a comprehensive search process.

Brown brings extensive leadership experience and a deep commitment to the Florida Keys community, making her the ideal choice to lead the foundation into the future, CFFK officials with the agency said in a news release.

Brown joined the foundation as Vice President for Philanthropy in 2022, bringing more than 15 years of non-profit leadership and consulting experience, including her previous role as Deputy Director of Advancement for the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Asian Art. During her tenure at the Foundation, she has been instrumental in strengthening relationships with donors and nonprofit partners, particularly in the Middle and Upper Keys. Her leadership has been key in expanding the foundation’s reach, ensuring its mission is delivered across the entire island chain.

Board Chair Laura Lietaert praised the selection of Brown, saying, "I want to thank our search committee, led by board advisor Ron Burd, for their time and dedication in finding the right person to lead the Community Foundation. I am confident that Elizabeth will keep us on the upward trajectory that Jen McComb started. Now, more than ever, we are ‘In Paradise for Good.’"

Brown, who holds a master's degree in Public Policy from Duke University and dual undergraduate degrees in Industrial and Systems Engineering and Spanish from Auburn University, will lead the foundation as it continues its mission of making Key West and the Florida Keys a better place to live now and in the future, according to the release. She also holds a Sunshine Certificate in Non-profit Management from the Florida Association of Non-profits and has completed the National Community Foundation Boot Camp.

As the new president and CEO, Brown will focus on further growing the foundation’s impact and expanding partnerships with donors and community leaders to address critical needs in the region. The foundation will maintain its offices in Key West and Brown will be based at the foundation’s new office space in Islamorada, with frequent trips throughout the Keys. This structure marks a significant step for the Foundation in ensuring a strong presence throughout the county.

"I am deeply honored to step into this role and continue serving the wonderful community we have here in the Florida Keys," said Brown. "The support from our board, staff and my predecessor, Jen McComb, has been invaluable throughout this transition. Together, we are energized and ready to advance the foundation’s mission to address the evolving needs of our community, both now and for the generations to come.”

For nearly three decades, the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has been dedicated to strengthening the Florida Keys by building long-term and permanent funds that provide grants, scholarships, and critical support to nonprofit organizations.

To learn more about CFFK, call 305-292-1502 or visit cffk.org.