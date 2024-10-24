Kenyon native Greseth earns Augsburg's Distinguished Alumni Award

The Augsburg University Board of Regents and the Augsburg Alumni Association bestow the Distinguished Alumni Award in recognition of significant achievement in vocation, for outstanding contribution to church and community, and for a life that exemplifies the ideals and mission of Augsburg University.

On Oct. 11, 2024, at a special ceremony held in Hoversten Chapel on the campus of Augsburg University, three alumni were recognized for their outstanding contributions to their church and community.

The three people honored were Judge Pamela Alexander, Class of 1974, retired Fourth Judicial District Judge for Hennepin County; Vicki Ellingrod, Class of 1989, who is the dean of the College of Pharmacy and John Gideon Searle Professor of Translational Pharmacy at the University of Michigan; and Brian Greseth, Class of 1983, educator and superintendent, Glades County School District, Okeechobee, Florida.

Brian Greseth, son of former Kenyon residents Ben and Phyllis Greseth, graduated from Kenyon High School in 1979 and played basketball and baseball.

At Augsburg, Greseth played four years of basketball and baseball, graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education with a Specialization in Adapted Physical Education.

After graduating from Augsburg, he moved to Florida, taught elementary physical education for thirteen years, and coached football, basketball, and baseball. In 1989, he was named the Teacher of the Year.

In the spring of 1996, Greseth earned his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Florida Atlantic University and was an elementary and middle school principal for fourteen years. During this time, he led low-achieving schools, and with his leadership, the schools went from a “C” status to an “A” academic status.

Greseth was named Turnaround Principal by the Florida Department of Education at three different schools in recognition of his leadership. He also received the Commissioner’s Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership and the Daniel Delagall Award for his work in the African American Community.

From 2011-2019, he was the Principal/CEO of Pemayetv Emahakv K-8 Charter School (PECS) on the Brighton Seminole Indian Reservation. He was a member of the National Native Indian Education School Advisory Committee.

The mission of PECS was to help maintain Seminole culture and Creek language for Seminole Indian students. In addition to their classes in Reading, Math, Science, and Social Studies, the students are immersed in Seminole culture, learning the Creek language and other traditional Seminole activities.

During his eight years as the Principal/CEO of Pemayetv Emahakv Charter School, the students excelled academically. They were recognized as one of the top 10% of schools in Florida.

A Creek Language curriculum was developed for students in grades K-8. Working with the Florida Department of Education, Greseth was able to have the Creek language certified as a foreign language, allowing seventh and eighth graders to earn High School Foreign Language credits in Creek I and Creek II.

The Creek Language Immersion Program was offered as a year-round class so the learners could continue to hear and use the language. Parents could come in once a week to learn Creek and work with their children on the language at home. The Immersion Program has successfully ensured that students score at or above grade level proficiency on state assessment tests.

Currently, Greseth is a Deputy Superintendent of a small Florida county public school.