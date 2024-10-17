Where do the candidates stand: Kenyon City Council

There are three candidates running for two spots on the City Council.

Incumbent Mary Bailey is running, along with challengers Elana Brunner and Aaron Meyer.

The Kenyon Leader asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Candidates also had the opportunity to send their own headshots.

Meyer did not send responses before the publishing of this article.

How are you connected with and/or involved in the local community/communities you’d be covering, and/or what local government experience do you have?

Mary Bailey (Council candidate)

Age: 45

Occupation: Florist/ Owner of Mary’s Rustic Rose

Education: Bachelor of Science in Art Education

I am currently on City Council, Economic Development Authority, and part of a new trail committee that will soon merge with Parks and Recreation. I was previously on the Parks and Rec board but stepped down in 2020 when I became a council member. Before that, I was a member of the Kenyon Area Business Association but they have disbanded. I run a business, own a home and have kids in school in Kenyon.

Elana Brunner (Council candidate)

Age: 41

Occupation: Case Manager with the MN Department of Corrections

Education: Bachelor’s Degree — 2005 Winona State University graduate, majoring in Criminal Justice/Corrections and Psychology; 2001 Medford High School graduate

My husband Matthew and I moved to Kenyon in 2015. We have a daughter who loves spending time outside with us. You will see us at the parks, on walks, at the pool, golfing, at the farmers market, or in our local stores and establishments. Matthew is an active Firefighter/First Responder with the Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department. Have I mentioned how much we love our Library?! I also paint rocks that include positive quotes/messages and strew them about. I want our residents to love their community. Working in a state agency has been helpful in preparing me for this role.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Bailey: I am an incumbent candidate. The first few years of being on City Council focused on learning about local government and understanding what our city needs to not only survive but to thrive. Now that I better understand the process, it’s easier to accomplish goals. Kenyon will not sustain or grow without new business, housing and recreational opportunities. We need to makes sure our city looks appealing enough for all of these things to prosper. Beautifying our parks, trails and downtown areas, along with welcoming and accepting new business are an essential part to all of this. It’s important to me our community does more than just maintain its current status. We have enough beautiful landscape and infrastructure to make Kenyon a “go to” destination.

Brunner: I want to look beyond myself and cultivate the qualities of collaboration, teamwork and respect for one another. The mark of leadership is the ability to handle differences in ways that build trust and create a civic culture of mutual respect. That’s the only way we will make progress. I don’t mind the tough questions. I will show up, research, and think critically about any concerns/topics. I believe in communication, and I feel that accountability, creativity, and transparency are key components of this role. Common topics I have heard so far — safety of our residents, engagement of our community members, plans for sustainable growth and prioritizing affordable housing. Paying attention to our finances and budget and creating a plan to ensure we prioritize initiatives.

What is your view of the current level of taxing by the city? What changes would you make?

Bailey: Although our levies are very comparable to other small towns, we recognize the need to keep them as low as possible. It takes the whole team to find ways to make our community grow while keeping cost down. Our Public Works Department, Finance Director, Engineer, Parks and Rec, EDA, Fire Department, other volunteer organizations along with City Council have already been finding numerous ways to cut costs while raising money and looking into and applying for grants to help our city. It’s amazing how much time and volunteer work from all of these departments has already gone into making our city better. As a council member it matters to me what the city as a whole wants while being realistic about what we can afford.

Brunner: Transparency is a simple, common ask of our neighbors. It’s important to know where our hard-earned dollars go. Prioritizing wants vs. needs, considering projects that will help our city grow and thrive, but be wise with budgeting and ensuring the decisions made have each community member’s best interest in mind. I want to be a voice for each member. We have amazing staff that work for our city, and they work hard for us. It is important to consider livable wages and the equipment/resources they need to do their jobs and be effective in their work. If we can take a look at our assets, spending, strategic plan and budget, and then be transparent — that is having the common good in mind.

What projects are most important to address in town?

Bailey: Taking care of the basic infrastructure is always top priority and we address those issues at almost every meeting. Bringing in new businesses and families to Kenyon is what we need to keep our community thriving. I believe the best way to do that it to make our city look and feel appealing. Our streets, businesses, school, government buildings and recreation areas need not only to be well maintained but beautified.

Brunner: Residents commonly choose to live in a small town like Kenyon for the sense of community, safety, and the natural beauty that comes with where we live. The cost of food, supplies and resources have increased dramatically since 2020. With that, the importance of sustainability and having a plan is needed. The scarcity of resources necessitates a more frugal and creative approach to strategic planning. Small towns must prioritize these initiatives carefully, seeking to maximize the impact of every investment and cost. This involves partnerships with neighboring communities, grant funding possibilities and leveraging the skills and expertise of local volunteers.