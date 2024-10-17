Open in App
    Where do the candidates stand: Kenyon Mayor

    By Philip Weyhe,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFkaa_0wALOt1J00

    There are two candidates running for mayor in Kenyon.

    Incumbent Mayor Doug Henke is running to retain his seat against challenger Donald Kirchmann.

    The Kenyon Leader asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Candidates also had the opportunity to send their own headshots.

    How are you connected with and/or involved in the local community/communities you’d be covering, and/or what local government experience do you have?

    Doug Henke (Mayor candidate)

    Age: 80

    Occupation: Semi-retired

    Education: Class of 1960, New Ulm High School

    Intern mayor for 1½ years, due to death of Mayor Engle. Four years as elected mayor. Army veteran, vice president of the Kenyon Veterans Guard, service officer of the Preston state veterans cemetery, past vice commander and commander of the American Legion Post 78 in Kenyon for a few years. Member of First Lutheran Church in Kenyon. Attended all council meetings for 12 months before I filed for a council seat, so that I had a good idea of how the council was conducted on present and future issues.

    Donald “Don” Kirchmann (Mayor candidate)

    Age: 51

    Occupation: Information Security Analyst

    Education: MBA

    I graduated from Kenyon in 1991 and raised my family here. I have been an active member of the Kenyon Fire Department since 2012 and I am the President of the Firemen’s Relief Association. I was at Kenyon’s Park & Rec prior to that. I plan to continue to stay an active member of the fire department until I have 20 years in. I enjoy contributing to the community and want to get more involved in the community by representing the voices of Kenyon.

    Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

    Henke: First we must look back, before moving ahead. For a number of years, there has been tension with the former city administrator not allowing department managers to efficiently run their departments as needed, nor accept ideas that might be workable. This was causing moral issues and unnecessary expenses. Managers were told don’t talk to the mayor. April of 24, personnel committee, city attorney, city administrator, mayor came to agreement for city administrator to part employment with the city. Finance director has made major changes in paying of interest loans and doing away with expenses that were farmed out. We are looking for a new city administrator and that should be completed by end of year.

    Kirchmann: I want to let the community know that I represent our community. I will listen to the community and maintain a biased opinion. I would like to push toward more housing. We need to keep the young kids in town, and we can’t do this without affordable housing. Our school’s attendance has been dwindling because our town is not growing. We need to relook at the industrial park that has been sitting empty for the last how many years, sitting empty does not bring income to our town, and update the incentives to attract possible entrepreneurs.

    What is your view of the current level of taxing by the city? What changes would you make?

    Henke: Property tax will be about the same as in previous years, considering inflation. We have increased the salary for all city employees this next year and 26 this way we can get a better idea with the budgets for coming years. Made adjustments in health insurance and how it is managed. Equipment for Public Works, Fire Department, Police Department have been addressed and following the guidelines set by finance that will have the least impact on property tax, street projects are being addressed as needed.

    Kirchmann: I think most everyone feels that our taxes are too high. I know I do. If we can increase the population or get more businesses in town, we can raise tax revenue without increasing taxes. We would need to look at possible locations that we could build a housing addition with the least amount cost on infrastructure that would increase tax collected the most. Increasing the population would also increase attendance to the schools which means more funding from the state for the school.

    What projects are most important to address in town?

    Henke: Future projects are remodeling or replacing the swimming pool, and finding a way to Finance a way to extend Trondheim Road.

    Kirchmann: Continuous improvements to the city are always on the agenda. We need to keep Kenyon a marketable community to live in. It needs to remain beautiful to attract more people to want to visit and stay. This is done by routine street maintenance, maintaining the Boulevard of Roses, city park updates, etc. Next, maintaining current facilities. Our water and sewer lines need to be repaired, we have so much outside water flowing in from leaks that raises the cost to the people to pick up that added expense. Lastly, would be businesses, we need businesses that provide entertainment. Something that gives the community something to do such as watching a movie or going bowling. The town offers very little entertainment to attract anyone.

