Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Kenyon Leader

    Scheffler family named 2024 Farm Family of the Year for Goodhue County

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULOFY_0vmuACTO00

    Tony and Maizie Scheffler, and their family, were honored aa the 2024 Goodhue County Farm Family of the Year.

    Tony's grandparents purchased the farm, near Zumbrota, in 1954 when it was run mainly as a dairy, but there were also chickens, pigs and draft horses. Since the 1980s, the farm has been exclusively a dairy.

    Tony and Maizie started farming in 2003. The free stall barn was built in 2003, and the tie stall barn was converted to a double-8, step-up parlor in 2005. Tony and Maizie purchased 40 acres and the building site in 2018. They continue to make various improvements to the farm.

    Tony and Maizie, along with their kids, currently milk 150 cows, mostly Holsteins, and a few Jerseys. The cows are milked twice a day, and the milk is sold to Plainview Milk Products. Tony and Maizie raise all their own replacement heifers. They grow alfalfa and corn on 130 acres and purchase the remainder of their feed.

    All the work on the farm is done by Tony, Maizie and their four kids. Owen graduated from South Dakota State University in May with a degree in dairy production. Evelyn finished her freshman year at SDSU and is also majoring in dairy production. Matthew and Benjamin are students at Kenyon-Wanamingo schools.

    Tony and Maizie are dedicated to the 4-H dairy judging program and have coached many teams over the past 25 years. They initially coached in Rice County where Maizie grew up, and then began coaching in Goodhue County in 2013.

    Since 2012, Tony and Maizie have coached 11 teams that have moved on to compete at the national level in the All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg, PA; the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, KY; and the World Dairy Expo in Madison, WI. Of these 11 teams that have judged at the national level, nine have placed first or second in their respective contests. Four of the five teams they have taken to the World Dairy Expo have had the opportunity to experience dairy judging at the international level at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland.

    Tony and Maizie started the 4-H quiz bowl program in Goodhue County in 2014 and coached the teams for several years. The kids have all been extremely active in 4-H, FFA, and Minnesota Junior Holsteins. Tony and Maizie and their kids also serve as mentors in the dairy project and have conducted workshops and fitting and showing clinics. The Scheffler family also leases dairy cattle to youth who do not live on a farm but have an interest in dairy. Tony is on the Goodhue County Holstein board.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Amanda Hofschulte
    2d ago
    congratulations 👏🎉
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    College Football Fans Again Accuse #12 Michigan Wolverines of Cheating Against Minnesota
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    State park visitors net, tag monarch butterflies
    The Kenyon Leader27 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Booneville Woman Charged with Felony Fraud
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Walmart shopper accuses store of false advertising after saying it ‘baked’ too much bread
    NewsNinja21 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato10 hours ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Statewide gun-free zone ban legislation expected for 2025 session
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy