County switches financial consultants

By changing to a new financial consulting services provider, Lunenburg County expects to pay less and get more.

The Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors agreed Oct. 8 to contract with Bridgewater-based Berkley Group LLC at $2,000 per month, beginning in November.

County Administrator Tracy Gee explained that Berkley Group had provided the county with an assessment of its financial operations, interdepartmental workflows and policies. In late September, the firm sent the county a proposal for ongoing services that would improve workflow and reconcile account balances each month.

The county does not need a full-time finance director and can’t afford one, according to Gee.

The county administrator’s office and treasurer’s office handle all county budget and finance matters, while the school division handles its own budget and finances. However, Berkley proposes part-time staffing for the rest of the 2026-27 fiscal year to bridge the gap between those entities and streamline account balancing procedures, she explained.

This would become an additional cost to the county for the rest of this fiscal year, but the plan would be to cease the county’s contract with ClearPoint Consultants for fiscal 2027-28, thus saving money over the long run.

Gee said the county now pays ClearPoint $25,000 to $29,000 per year. The firm does some work virtually and does audit field work. County staff now must spend many hours having to scan every ClearPoint invoice, she said.

Berkley will provide in-person field work and will reduce the county staff’s workload on preliminary audit work and monthly financial closings, Gee said.

The result should be better transparency, better continuity and added capacity for financial activity, she noted.

According to Berkley’s proposal, the firm will provide up to 10 hours of monthly service for $2,000. Services exceeding 10 hours per month will be billed at $200 per hour, up to 20 hours. Any monthly hours beyond 20 would require prior county authorization.