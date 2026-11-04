Community concert set for Nov. 13

The Lunenburg County Community Concert Series will present its fall concert at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at Victoria Baptist Church, featuring local musicians performing gospel, country, Motown and other selections.

The free concert will feature guitarist Dr. Taylor Myers and pianist Carter Edmondson in the first half, followed by gospel performances by members of the Dean, Branch and Jones families after intermission.

Myers, who operates East Coast Elite Chiropractic with offices in Blackstone and Powhatan, has a longtime interest in music and has performed with several established musicians and groups.

Music has “been a lifelong passion, a family tradition, and something that has connected generations of my family,” Myers wrote. “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of singing with talented musicians and groups, including Rhonda Vincent, Breaking Grass, the Kody Norris Show and Bill Wilkerson Jr.”

Edmondson, a Victoria native, began studying piano, organ and flute at age seven. He has taught music in several public school divisions, including Lunenburg County Public Schools, and served as an organist at churches throughout Virginia.

He currently serves as director of music ministries at Crewe Baptist Church.

Following intermission, gospel singers representing the Dean, Branch and Jones families will present a program titled “A journey of praise through the deliverance of the children of Israel.”

The Dean family performers include Cynthia Dean and her daughters, Alicia White and Angella Dean. Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, the family has lived in Lunenburg County for many years and has performed at churches throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia for more than two decades.

The family also performed the national anthem at the opening of the former Verizon Center in Washington.

Joining them will be Cynthia Dean’s sister, Lisa Henderson, an accomplished singer, pianist and organist who has performed throughout the United States and internationally. Henderson has collaborated with gospel musicians including James Cleveland, Richard Smallwood and Kurt Carr.

Four additional friends have been invited to participate in the performance.

Other performers include Sandra Branch, a singer and member of Cellar Creek Baptist Church in Blackstone, and members of the Jones family, originally from Nottoway County and Prospect, who now live in Farmville.

Preconcert music will begin at 6:40 p.m., featuring cellist Susan Casoni and pianist Patty Tracy.

Piedmont Senior Resources Inc. will be the featured charitable organization for the evening.

The organization, which will enter its 50th year of operation in 2027, provides services supporting independence among older adults in the seven counties of the Piedmont Health District.

Representatives will provide information about the organization’s services and answer questions before the concert, during intermission and afterward.

The Lunenburg County Community Concert Series began in 2017 to showcase musicians and vocalists with local connections while bringing together residents of Lunenburg and surrounding counties.

Held twice a year, the concerts feature a variety of musical styles, including American standards, bluegrass, Broadway and movie selections, classical, country, folk, contemporary Christian, gospel, jazz and soul.

Admission is free, although donations to Piedmont Senior Resources will be accepted.

Victoria Baptist Church is located at 1423 Eighth St. Accessible parking is available near the Washington Street entrance, along the street and in the rear parking lot, which can be reached from the alley. An elevator is located at the end of the hall.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.

Additional information, performer profiles and concert updates are available on the Lunenburg County Community Concerts Facebook page. For questions, call the Victoria Baptist Church office at 434-696-2025 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Wednesday.