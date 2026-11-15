Missouri Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz, at center, looks on from the sideline during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Dale Zanine/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri’s last remaining practical hopes of a conference or national title ended at the hands of No. 1 Georgia after a 48-21 humiliation on the road.

The Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) weren’t in the game from the first play, and never mustered enough production to interrupt Georgia’s 31-0 run. The Tigers simply couldn’t prevent the Bulldog buzz saw from mowing through them.

Here’s how MU graded in its final road game of the season ...

Offense: D

The Tigers’ offense had the wrong game plan for the wrong team.

Quarterback Austin Simmons began the game by throwing an interception on the first play; Donovan Olugbode was smothered by linebacker Raylen Wilson on a play-action pass.

MU didn’t string together a drive longer than three plays until it scored its first touchdown with 3:05 to go in the second quarter — courtesy of an eight-play, 75-yard drive. By that time, Georgia had built a 31-point lead.

Simmons was rarely pressured but didn’t often find receivers past the sticks. Georgia’s defense swarmed the Tigers and kept them from gaining yardage after the catch. A combination of tight coverage, including four pass breakups, and costly drops kept MU’s passing offense in check

Simmons ended the night throwing for 175 yards, three TDs and an interception on a 68% completion rate (17-of-25).

Olugbode led the way with 67 yards and a touchdown on four catches. Naeshaun Montgomery got his second touchdown of the year. Cayden Lee only made three catches for 44 yards.

Missouri committed to feeding Jamal Roberts, but the offense only managed one first down in the first quarter. Roberts rushed for 62 yards and averaged 3.3 yards a carry. Ahmad Hardy continues getting more snaps and recorded 33 yards on seven carries.

Mizzou had 286 total yards, its lowest output in SEC play and second-lowest of the season. The Tigers went 2-for-11 on third down.

Defense: F

The Missouri defense had no answer for the Bulldogs.

Georgia ran through, around and past the Tigers. The Bulldogs only had three drives that didn’t end in points, excluding the final drive of the game. They began the game with a 31-0 run, converting only 4 of 9 third downs but scoring touchdowns all six times they entered the red zone.

The Tigers allowed 468 total yards, third-worst from the MU defense this season.

Nate Frazier (72 yards, three TDs) carried Georgia on the ground, while quarterback Gunner Stockton (252 yards, TD) hit nine different receivers. Even in the fourth quarter, receivers like Talyn Taylor were making splash plays like his 43-yard twisting catch on the sideline.

Linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. and safety Elijah Dotson led Missouri with nine tackles apiece.

Special teams: D

Punter Brunno Reus had a rough start with a 33-yard punt that gave Georgia the ball at its own 40 after Mizzou’s first three-and-out. He recovered by downing two of his seven punts inside the 20, with two 50-plus-yard punts, and averaged just over 43 yards.

Kicker Blake Craig missed a 29-yard field goal with 1:11 to go in the fourth quarter. Craig is 15-of-24 for the season, on track for his worst percentage in his second year as MU’s kicker.

DaMarion Fowlkes showcased some of the big-play ability that the Tigers could desperately use when they’re in a jam. He tallied 117 all-purpose yards, including 27 receiving yards on two catches.

Missouri recovered a muffed punt by Georgia freshman Tyriq Green in the fourth quarter. Georgia’s Sacovie White-Helton had an explosive 58-yard kick return to open the second half and recorded 37 yards on two punt returns.

Player of the game: QB Austin Simmons

Despite the setbacks, Simmons kept firing throughout the game. He still made the impressive throws in open and tight windows to try to claw at Georgia’s lead.

The Missouri offense opened up when it ran some no-huddle tempo offense and got some momentum going with first downs.

Missouri’s problems started with Simmons’ first pass, but they didn’t end with him. After a first quarter of minus-5 yards on 1-for-5 passing, Simmons went 7-for-8 in the second quarter and didn’t miss a pass in the fourth quarter before he was taken out.

MU’s offense seems to do its best when it lets Simmons air it out. Maybe the outcome would have been different if that were the mindset going into Athens.