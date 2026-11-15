Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold walks along the sideline during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium on Nov. 14, 2026. Ben Queen/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold didn’t just talk X’s and O’s in a Friday night team meeting in Morgantown, West Virginia.

He told his Jayhawks exactly what he thought of them after stunning, heartbreaking last-minute defeats to TCU and UCF — and then watched them go out and deliver a near-perfect performance in a 37-14 victory over West Virginia on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.

“How proud I was of them about their work ethic, their character, how they’ve approached some of the tough times and how they stuck together,” Leipold told media members of his message to his squad — one that was 1-5 in the Big 12 and 3-6 overall heading into Saturday’s contest against WVU.

“To have two last-minute, last-second losses is tough,” Leipold added. “It’s tough because they’ve worked hard, and from where you’re sitting you’re going, ‘Are they going to respond? Are they going to show up to play?’ They’ve continued to work and go through it … they’ve responded really well.”

He noted that the Jayhawks, who led 10-0 early and 30-7 at halftime, “came out and played aggressively and it pays off — you just don’t know when. For them to put together the type of game that they did, as we’ve been waiting for something like this all year — we’ve been close at times — but to go out and play like that, this is well-deserved on their part. And again, I think it’ll mean a lot here going down the stretch.”

The refusal to fold on the 2026 season was evident from the start.

West Virginia (now 5-5, 2-5), which had averaged 263.6 rushing yards per game, managed just 35 yards on 37 carries. Running back Cam Cook, who entered with 1,072 yards and 18 touchdowns, gained 12 yards on nine carries. Quarterback Michael Hawkins, the NCAA leader with 19 rushing touchdowns, finished with 36 yards on 25 carries and one score. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 227 yards and a late touchdown with Kansas already leading 37-7.

“We really played well up front,” Leipold said. “I think D.K. (McDonald, defensive coordinator) and his staff put together a heck of a plan. I think we were very disruptive on the edges all day and got them out of rhythm, and they never could really get on track. We’ve been working on trying to get a little more aggressive in the back end.

“We told our guys, ‘Shoot your shot tonight. Let’s go play aggressive.’ And I thought we did that as a whole.”

Offensively, the Jayhawks responded with 296 rushing yards on 55 carries and five touchdowns, even after running back Dylan Edwards left in the first three minutes with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Quarterback Isaiah Marshall rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and completed 15 of 18 passes for 152 yards. Chase Belcher added 58 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, while Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman contributed 56 yards and two scores on 15 carries.

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs the ball during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium on Nov. 14, 2026. Ben Queen/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leipold had no injury update on Edwards after the game.

“For both those guys to come in … I don’t know how long Dylan will be down. Hopefully we can get him back. But there’s more injured guys in the (running back) position room than there are healthy guys right now,” Leipold said, adding, “both those guys stepped up. They ran hard.

“I thought our offensive line did a great job. We continue to challenge them to be physical. We thought there were some things that we could exploit. We know they’re very multiple and they’re going to try some pressures. But if you can catch them in the right things, there’s a chance for some big runs, and we were able to do that. And I thought Isaiah really played an outstanding first half of football for us.”

He had runs of 50, 29 and 11 yards the first half.

“To win feels great,” QB Marshall said after the game. “Just being able to put a full complete game on both sides and special teams was great. One thing we wanted to improve on was to start fast and put it all together for the whole game. We put points up the first half. Just seeing how we improved on starting fast was huge for us for sure,” he added.

He gave a shoutout to the defense.

“It’s great for the offense when we keep seeing our defense get stops,” Marshall said. “We had to help them out and put some points up on the board for those guys. We go up against them every day at practice so it’s no surprise to us what they did. It’s nice to see them do it against somebody else. They played great.”

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold argues a call during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium on Nov. 14, 2026. Ben Queen/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas closes the regular season with a home game against BYU and a road trip to Oklahoma State. Leipold made clear the focus remains the same with KU needing to win out to receive a bowl bid.

“We have great leadership and understanding and our guys know that if there is a chance for bowl eligibility, obviously you got to win out,” Leipold said. “As we all go about our responsibilities, you’ve got to be able to pull your end of the rope in this thing and come in each and every day and do it. We challenge our guys to work on what they can control and be the best that they can be.

“It’s been a tough couple weeks with some tough losses, but the way they’ve responded on the work base has been extremely impressive for us to see.”