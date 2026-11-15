College football action continued on Saturday for many of the KC-area teams. Dreamstime/TNS

Saturday marked the regular-season football finales for most of the KC-area and regional football teams.

A conference crown was on the line for Northwest Missouri State at Sporting Parkin in KCK. And Missouri State was still working on righting its season with a home game in Springfield.

Here are some of Saturday’s highlights:

Missouri State 27, New Mexico State 21, OT: It was not the regular-season finale for the Bears, but it had walk-off finality to it in Springfield. First, Bears running back Connor Lair capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run that tied the score 21-21 with 55 seconds left in the game. In overtime, cornerback Joel Boamah made it a walk-off with an 88-yard TD return on an interception on New Mexico’s OT possession. The Bears are 4-6 and have two games left.

Northwest Missouri State 45, Pittsburg State 7: The Bearcats clinched the MIAA crown with the decisive triumph at Sporting Park in KCK. Northwest Missouri linebacker Eli Bertz (Blue Springs High) intercepted two passes and returned one 42 yards for a TD. Northwest Missouri quarterback Zechariah Owens passed for 227 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 137 yards with two more touchdowns. The Bearcats, ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division II, finished 8-1 in MIAA play and are 9-1 overall. They will find out their postseason opponent Sunday.

Washburn 28, Missouri Southern 20: Ichabod safety Cortlin Dalton picked off a Missouri Southern pass and returned it 82 yards to the house for a 14-7 lead on Senior Day in Topeka. The Ichabods improved to 8-2-1 and 7-2 in MIAA play, with hopes of making the NCAA D-II playoffs.

Fort Hays State 22, Emporia State 17: Fort Hays ended a five-game skid with the upset at home. Tigers running back AG Floyd ran for a 67-yard touchdown that put Fort Hays (4-7) ahead 22-10 in the fourth quarter. Floyd finished with 112 yards rushing. The Hornets, meanwhile, lost their third straight game after having opened the season with eight straight victories.

Central Missouri 52, Nebraska Kearney 18: The Mules posted three first-quarter TDs and rolled to the Senior Day victory in Warrensburg. Marcus Williams intercepted a Lopers pass and returned it 55 yards for a pick-six that put Central Missouri up 28-0. Mules QB Jordan Pachot passed for 434 yards with four touchdowns, including a 50-yarder to Marlon Lindsey. Central Missouri finished the regular season 7-4.

William Jewell 52, Lincoln 28: Kavious Record rushed for 145 yards on 21 carries for the Cardinals in the road win at Jefferson City. Record also scored two touchdowns for William Jewell, which concluded the regular season with a record of 7-3. Khylin Arnett caught three passes for 90 yards, including a 39-yarder for Lincoln, 2-8.

Central Oklahoma 30, Missouri Western 24, OT: Griffons quarterback Isaiah Tate was sacked six times, but he still managed to pass for 261 yards with two touchdowns in Missouri Western’s loss in Edmond. Tate also threw two interceptions. Missouri Western finished its season 3-7, Central Oklahoma 5-6.

Baker 45, Central Methodist 0: Caleb Perry rushed for 129 yards on 15 carries in Baker’s home win in Baldwin City. Perry ran for four touchdowns for the Wildcats in their regular-season finale. Jaden Smith blocked a Central Methodist punt, and Kaleb Dewey returned it 35 yards for a touchdown that put Baker up 21-0 in the second quarter. Baker is 9-1 on the season and hoping for a spot in the NAIA playoffs.

Ottawa 69, Bethel 7: The Braves improved to 8-3 to close out the regular season with the blowout victory in North Newton. Ottawa put together 537 yards of total offense and held Bethel to 168. Braves quarterback Luke Edwards passed for 228 yards with three touchdowns. Malakai Hudson contributed two rushing TDs and finished with 86 ground yards.

Tabor 21, Avila 14: Avila built a 14-0 lead but struggled the rest of the way in the road loss in Hillsboro. Avila quarterback Joseph Vick throw a pair of touchdowns to Chrishawn Adams, one score for 14 yards and the other for 29. Adams finished with 109 yards receiving on four catches for Avila, 4-7.

MidAmerica Nazarene 31, William Woods 14: MidAmerica Nazarene receiver Zane Hall hauled in six passes from QB Spensar Seiger, including a 46-yard TD, for 98 yards receiving overall. Pioneers receiver Isaiah Coppage added 72 yards receiving on six catches with two touchdowns. MidAmerica Nazarene finished the regular season at 7-4.

Friends 79, Saint Mary 0: The Spires finished their season winless with this loss at Friends in Wichita. Damarkus McCoy gained 94 yards on Saturday for Saint Mary. Friends, as a team, finished with 531 yards on the ground. Friends is 10-1.