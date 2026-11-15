Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) runs for daylight against the Missouri Tigers during a college football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Dale Zanine/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any postseason championship hopes still harbored by the No. 22-ranked Missouri Tigers football team were dashed by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in a 48-21 drubbing on Saturday.

Missouri was dominated all afternoon in Athens, Georgia, where the surging Bulldogs are playing their best ball of the year. MU’s mistakes and shortcomings were apparent in a game where the Tigers were simply outcoached and outmatched.

This whooping was so thorough that UGA’s backups played majority of the fourth quarter.

The Tigers will surely fall out of all rankings after falling to 6-4 overall, 3-4 in Southeastern Conference play.

Here are some takeaways from the game:

A horrible start against the best team in country

Missouri didn’t do itself any favors with how it started the game.

Quarterback Austin Simmons threw his third interception of the year on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson returned the ball to the Missouri 7-yard line and the Bulldogs scored two plays later.

Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) hands the ball off to running back Jamal Roberts (20) during a college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Dale Zanine/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons was aiming for Donovan Olugbode on an over route off play-action. Wilson played the throw perfectly in zone coverage and Simmons’ pass went straight to him 23 yards down the field.

The Tigers went three-and-out on their next drive and Brunno Reus’ 33-yard punt put the Bulldogs in good field position at their own 40. Georgia scored in four plays behind its ground game and a 33-yard pass to receiver Isiah Canion, who beat MU corner Chris Graves Jr. on a stutter-and-go route.

It was a putrid start for Mizzou offensively. The Tigers’ first five drives lasted less than four plays.

While MU was stifled on offense, Georgia scored four touchdowns and a field goal to go on a 31-0 run before Missouri answered.

Georgia dominates both sides of line of scrimmage

Ahead of time, Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said his Tigers needed to be the more physical team to have any shot of beating Georgia.

It wasn’t for lack of effort, but the Tigers were not on the same level as the Bulldogs.

Mike Bobo’s offensive system steamrolled MU. Its run-based scheme finds creative ways to make explosive plays. Junior running back Nate Frazier had 72 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Speedster Dwight Phillips Jr. added 66 yards on seven carries.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Craig Dandridge Jr. (81) runs for yards after making a catch against the Missouri Tigers during a college football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Dale Zanine/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UGA’s offensive line repeatedly caved in the Tigers on run plays and kept quarterback Gunner Stockton mostly clean in the pocket. The line paved the way for 182 rushing yards and a 55% rushing success rate.

Stockton was efficient as usual on RPOs and play-action passes. After dicing up MU’s zone coverage, he was replaced in the fourth quarter. His final line: 252 yards and a touchdown on 18-of-24 passing. Freshman Craig Dandridge Jr. led UGA in receiving with 85 yards on six catches.

Georgia gained 468 total yards, the third-most MU has allowed this season.

On offense, Missouri showed a commitment to its run game. But success there was fleeting when the Tigers couldn’t convert any of their five first-half third down opportunities.

MU running back Jamal Roberts totalled 62 yards on 19 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Ahmad Hardy is getting more snaps every week and rushed for 33 yards on seven carries. But Mizzou was unable to overpower another opposing defensive line.

As a team, the Tigers rushed for 102 yards on 32 carries.

Tigers showed fight, even down big in Athens

Mizzou offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey kept his playcalling creative even when the deficit became quite large.

Simmons showed his typical precision on MU’s three TD drives, finding favorite targets Olugbode (67 yards, TD), Cayden Lee (44 yards) and Naeshaun Montgomery (27 yards, TD).

Missouri Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz, at center, looks on from the sideline during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Dale Zanine/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia shut down some of the Tigers’ crossing-route concepts. But the offense opened up in moments when Simmons could hit tight windows in zone coverage downfield.

Simmons passed for 175 yards, three TDs and an interception on a 68% completion rate (17 of 25).

Reviews continue to go opposite, regardless of impact

In the grand scheme of things, the calls didn’t matter either way. But two reviews during Saturday’s game probably prompted Missouri fans to shudder or scream.

In the second quarter, before UGA went up 31-0, Stockton threw an incomplete pass while being stripped by former UGA edge rusher Darris Smith. The call looked similar to one made on a pass by Texas quarterback Arch Manning during last week’s game — and that irked some MU faithful and lots of college football fans.

But Stockton’s throw with 7:40 to go showed he had more control on the ball than Manning had — and referee Ted Pitts’ crew stuck with the call on the field.

The second review came after Missouri scored its first touchdown of the game to make it 31-7 with 3:05 to go. Stockton went to throw a pass on first down to Phillips in the flat, but the ball was batted by defensive end Daeden Hopkins and recovered by MU.

The play was ruled a fumble on the field, but a review showed the pass going forward before it was tipped. The call was overturned to an incomplete pass on the field.

Had it been ruled a fumble, MU would’ve had the ball on the Georgia 16-yard line.

Two plays that were clear and ruled upon properly, but two plays that surely conjured flashbacks just the same.

Mizzou still can’t rise to occasion in big games

After this loss, Missouri is 0-19 all-time against opponents ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Tigers have also racked up 11 straight losses against the Bulldogs.

The narrative that Drinkwitz can’t push his teams to win big games will no doubt continue. In Missouri’s closest games this season, against Mississippi State and Texas, the Tigers couldn’t make the plays that were needed in order to earn a victory.

And on Saturday, when it came time to face the top national-title contender in the nation, the Tigers showed that they clearly aren’t on the same level as Georgia.