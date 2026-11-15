Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Nick Morrow (52) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium on Nov. 14, 2026. Ben Queen/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas football’s hopes of playing in a college football bowl game for the first time in three years remain intact after Saturday’s resounding 37-14 victory over West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

A powerful running attack that didn’t include Dylan Edwards — who appeared to hurt his ankle in the first three minutes of the game (he didn’t return) — accounted for 228 rushing yards off 32 carries and four touchdowns the first half. KU finished with 296 rushing yards (off 55 carries) and 448 yards overall to WVU’s 262 yards.

Backup back Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman scored on runs of 5 and 26 yards in the first quarter while another reserve back, Kennesaw State transfer Chase Belcher, scored on a 2-yard burst in the second stanza. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall also tacked on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as KU built a 30-7 halftime lead.

Marshall had runs of 50, 29 and 11 yards all in the first half for KU (4-6, 2-5 Big 12), now two wins away from a .500 record and bowl eligibility with two games to play.

KU’s defense held West Virginia to 262 yards and 14 points. The Mountaineers entered the game with a 37.2 points per game scoring average. WVU, which averaged 263.6 yards per game rushing entering Saturday’s contest, had just 35 rushing yards on 37 carries.

Marshall finished with 164 yards rushing and one TD. Belcher, who scored a second touchdown on an 8-yard run early in the fourth quarter, gained 58 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns. Cummings-Coleman, who asked Lance Leipold from a switch of defensive back to running back earlier this year, gained 56 yards on 15 carries with his two TDs.

Marshall completed 15 of 18 passes for 152 yards, no TDs and one interception.

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium on Nov. 14, 2026. Ben Queen/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

West Virginia, which was outgained 339 yards to 79 the first half — KU had 228 rushing yards to WVU’s 19 — fell to 5-5, 2-5.

KU totaled 183 yards in the first quarter alone (101 yards in the first six minutes). The Jayhawks have games remaining against BYU on Saturday in Lawrence and Nov. 28 at Oklahoma State.

It should be noted sometimes 5-7 teams are selected to fill open bowl slots if there aren’t enough six-win teams available.

Here are some takeaways and observations...

One play proved productive for Chase Jenkins

Cummings-Coleman’s 26-yard burst for a TD actually came off a handoff from reserve quarterback Chase Jenkins, not starter Marshall, on a second down running play.

Marshall took a hit to the back on a 3-yard run late in the first quarter and headed to the sidelines. He missed just the one play as Cummings-Coleman took the handoff from Jenkins and raced 26 yards to give KU a 17-7 lead with 1:01 left in the quarter.

What happened to Dylan Edwards?

KU running back Edwards, who had rushed for 14 yards on three carries on the first drive of the game, appeared to suffer an ankle injury on a first-and-10 running play at the WVU 10.

Kansas Jayhawks running back Dylan Edwards (1) is helped up by support staff and Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium on Nov. 14, 2026. Ben Queen/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He ran to the left, where he was tackled for no gain by Jason Hall. He did not return to the game after suffering his injury.

Happy homecoming for KU linebacker

Trey Lathan, in his second year at KU after three years at WVU, intercepted a Michael Hawkins pass at the WVU 32. It was tipped by KU end Leroy Harris III.

It took KU 39 seconds to cover the 32 yards in two plays. Cummings-Coleman scored on a 5-yard run and KU led 10-0 with 8:52 left in the first.

Kicking game

KU’s Martin Connington cashed a 24-yard field goal to open the scoring. He drilled three of four extra points the first half and one the second.

Kansas Jayhawks kicker Martin Connington (29) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium on Nov. 14, 2026. Ben Queen/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KU improves to 4-11 against WVU

The Jayhawks have not had great results against West Virginia through the years. KU is now 2-7 in Morgantown and 4-11 all-time versus the Mountaineers. KU also clobbered WVU a year ago in Lawrence, 41-10.