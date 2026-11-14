A group of Olathe parents turned in a petition on Friday asking the state education department to review the district’s decision to close six schools. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

A group of Olathe parents delivered a petition to the Kansas State Department of Education on Friday asking the state to review the Olathe school board’s decision to close six schools.

Olathe Public Schools voted in October to permanently close Black Bob, Heritage, Scarborough, Tomahawk and Walnut Grove elementary schools, and Indian Trail Middle School, at the end of the 2026-27 school year.

The vote came despite parent opposition and a push for the district to take more time with the decision. District officials said more urgent action was necessary, pointing to financial woes and the need to reduce its footprint amid declining enrollment.

Black Bob Elementary School in Olathe is seen in a 2021 photo. Traffic safety is a concern among parents whose children go to the school, city councilman at large Matthew Schoonover said. Olathe Public Schools

A group called Olathe Families United began a petition effort this fall to save the schools slated for closure. Organizers say the petition drew 7,803 signatures to request a review of the district’s decision. The effort needed at least 6,100 signatures to be considered, organizers said.

“To everyone who signed, circulated, notarized, counted, organized, or encouraged us: thank you,” the group said in a Facebook post.

School closures opposition

According to a post on the Olathe Families United Facebook page, volunteers reached about one-third of residents within the district during the petition’s signature collection process.

“The response reflects thousands of people asking for closer review of decisions affecting our students, families, and school communities,” the post said.

A leader with the group, Gera Netcher, told The Star last month that parents were concerned about student safety and how the closures could affect safe travel to and from school.

Parents wanted to see more data about why the specific schools were chosen, and didn’t fully trust the data that was presented at previous school board meetings, Netcher said.

“We feel like our community should have a larger voice in these decisions, and we don’t feel like our voices are truly being heard,” Netcher said in October.

Parents were also concerned about transportation costs and school capacity, among other issues, Netcher said.

Olathe District Superintendent Brent Yeager is seen in a livestream of the school board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. Olathe Public Schools

Olathe District Superintendent Brent Yeager said last month that the six schools were chosen after a long data-driven process that used about 40 evaluation criteria.

A task force and steering committee made up of community members, school staff and administration evaluated data points before coming to a decision.

No single data point determined whether a school should close, Yeager said last month.

The district weighed logistics including long-term flexibility, capacity, building condition, site size and future options, district leaders said.

How does the state review work?

A process to verify the signatures will take place first. Once the state verifies enough signatures, the state board of education would review the Olathe board’s decision.

The state board would then issue advisory information to Olathe Schools. The state’s role is advisory only, meaning the decision would still fall in the hands of the district.

A map shows the Olathe Public Schools boundary lines for schools in the district. Over the next few years, three to four schools are anticipated to close, forcing new boundary lines to be drawn. Olathe Public Schools

A state review could return the matter to the Olathe school board for another vote.

The petition was submitted to the state one day after the Olathe board decided to dispose of school buildings after the closures.

Over the past month, the Olathe district held meetings about creating new school boundaries. Community members were encouraged to attend to provide feedback.

The Olathe school board is expected to vote on new school boundaries at its January meeting.