tlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A change was made at kicker ahead of the Chiefs’ game Sunday against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Nope, it wasn’t Harrison Butker getting benched or cut. The switch was from the Falcons, who released kicker Nick Folk earlier this week and signed Jake Moody off the Ravens’ practice squad.

Chiefs fans may recall that Moody briefly held a record when he made a 55-yard field goal for the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, but Butker nailed a 57-yard attempt in the next quarter. That remains the longest field goal in Super Bowl history.

Will kicking be a factor in Sunday’s game? Could Moody give Atlanta a, ahem, leg up on the Chiefs?

Here is how 67 national experts see things playing out in Sunday’s game, which starts at noon and will be broadcast on KCTV (Ch. 5). These picks were made before Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker was ruled out.

A 28-21 Chiefs win is the prediction from the Sporting News’ Bill Bender. This is from his story: “The Falcons have lost four of their last five games, and they have allowed 373.8 yards per game in that stretch. That’s going to make things easier for the Chiefs, who have dropped their last two road games. Patrick Mahomes II has a 99.8 passer rating on the road.”

A 26-17 Chiefs victory is the call from the Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi. Here is an excerpt from his story: “Patrick Mahomes has a new receiver after the Chiefs acquired Josh Downs. ... The Falcons have All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson, who leads the NFL with 880 yards rushing in one more game played than Walker.”

A 27-17 Chiefs win is the call from NBC Sports’ Mike Florio. This is what he wrote: “The Falcons are capable of winning every game. It’s just impossible to know when that version of the team is going to make an appearance.”

A 27-20 Chiefs victory is the outlook from the Arizona Republic’s Jeremy Cluff. Here’s what he wrote: “The Chiefs got back to what has done so well for them this season in the win against the Jets: Feeding Kenneth Walker III. It’s a recipe that has proven to be a success this season.”

The Chiefs will win 26-10, says the Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer. This is from his story: “The Falcons pulled off a stunner against San Francisco three weeks ago but that was their Super Bowl.”

Picking the Chiefs are four of the five writers at NFL.com: Brooke Cersosimo (26-23 final score), Gennaro Filice (31-19), Bobby Kownack (28-21) and Dan Parr (26-21). Taking the Falcons is Jeremy Bergman (24-20). This is part of what Parr wrote: “In the last three weeks, Atlanta has allowed the most rushing yards per game (a whopping 190) and the most rushing yards over expected (182). Of course, a huge chunk of that production came courtesy of the Buccaneers’ 324(!) rushing yards in a wet Week 8 tilt, but the Falcons allowed the previously dormant Bengals running game to churn out a season-high 123 yards last week (5.1 per carry) in Madrid.”

A Chiefs victory is the prediction for the seven CBS Sports writers: Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, Dave Richard, John Breech, Tyler Sullivan and Jamey Eisenberg. Prisco thinks it’ll be a 23-17 final. He wrote: “The Chiefs snapped a two-game losing streak last week in beating the Jets, while the Falcons were blown out in Madrid by the Bengals. The defense had some major issues in that game. That will be the same here after the trade of safety Jessie Bates.”

A Chiefs win is the prediction from all six USA Today writers: Jarrett Bell (28-24 final score), Nick Brinkerhoff (26-20), Chris Bumbaca (25-23), Nate Davis (33-23), Andy Kaufman (27-20) and Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (28-27).

The Chiefs are the choice for 10 of 11 ESPN experts: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Jeremy Fowler, Moses Moody, Pamela Maldonado, Lindsey Thiry, Dan Graziano, Kalyn Kahler, Benjamin Solak and Jason Reid. Picking Atlanta is Seth Wickersham.

A Chiefs’ victory is the call from the eight Sports Illustrated staff members: Albert Breer, Mitch Goldich, Mike Kadlick, Gilberto Manzano, John Pluym, Matt Verderame, Eva Geitheim and Conor Orr.

Picking the Chiefs are all 10 Dallas Morning-News experts: Tim Cowlishaw, Joey Hayden, Damon Marx, Newy Scruggs, Abraham Nudelstejer, Calvin Watkins, Kevin Sherrington, Joseph Hoyt, Dana Larson and Craig Miller.

Taking the Chiefs are all nine SB Nation writers: James Dator, David Fucillo, Brandon Gowton, Jared Mueller, Matthew Warren, Mark Schofield, Mookie Alexander, R.J. Ochoa and Ricky O’Donnell

Picking the Chiefs are the six Athletic writers: Austin Mock, Steven Louis Goldstein, Jon Greenberg, Larry Holder, Chad Graff and Josh Kendall.