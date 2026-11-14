Officers responded to a crash on I-35 near 25th Street. A pedestrian was killed in the crash. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

A pedestrian crossing a highway in Kansas City died after they were hit by a vehicle Friday night, police said.

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department were dispatched around 9:37 p.m. to a reported crash on Interstate 35 near 25th Street.

According to preliminary information provided by police, the crash happened as the pedestrian crossed I-35 from the east to the west side.

As the pedestrian was crossing, a blue Ford Escape traveling north on I-35 collided with the person in the left lane, according to a crash log.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Police have not yet publicly identified the pedestrian.

The driver and a front seat passenger of the Ford were not injured in the crash, police said.

Two lanes of northbound I-35 were closed near 25th Street for approximately three hours while crews worked to clear the scene Friday.

The highway has since reopened to traffic.

According to Capt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesperson, the crash resulted in Kansas City’s 63rd traffic death this year. At this time last year, the city had recorded 57 traffic deaths.