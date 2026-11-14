Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) holds the football tightly as a he runs down field in the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets regular season NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 8, 2026. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out running back Kenneth Walker for Sunday’s Week 10 game on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Walker alerted the athletic training staff Friday morning that his groin was tight, prompting the club to hold him out of practice.

“We’re kind of feeling it out just to see where we’re at with that thing,” Reid said. “We’re not going to put him at risk or anything like that — that’s not how we roll. If he can go, he can go. If he can’t, he can’t. It will be one of those.”

The Chiefs ultimately decided to hold Walker out of Sunday’s game, officially downgrading him from “questionable” to “out” on Saturday. That means rookie running back Emmett Johnson is expected to make his first career start.

With third-string running back Jaydn Ott dealing with a hamstring injury, Kansas City also activated 2025 undrafted free agent Nate Carter from its practice squad. The Chiefs also activated wide receiver Jacob De Jesus.

De Jesus returned a team-high six punts during the preseason. With Nikko Remigio waived and having been claimed by the Houston Texans, De Jesus could get the nod at punt returner.

Wide receiver Josh Downs could also factor in as a return man in his Chiefs debut.

Kansas City also announced that defensive tackle Chris Jones would travel separately for personal reasons but is expected to join the team in Atlanta.