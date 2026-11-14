Police responded around 8:30 p.m. Friday to a fatal shooting in the 2300 block of E. 28th Street, as seen in this Google Maps image. Google Maps screenshot

One man was killed in a shooting in Kansas City’s Key Coalition neighborhood near Spring Valley Park Friday night, police say.

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 2300 block of E. 28th Street.

According to Capt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds lying unresponsive in the street.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police later identified the man who died as 62-year-old Wilford Barrett.

Man found shot in KC street

According to preliminary details from the police investigation, the man was shot multiple times by one or more people while he was standing in the street.

No other suspect information was immediately available on Saturday.

Detectives and crime scene personnel were at the scene processing physical evidence and searching for witnesses.

The location of the reported shooting is one block south of the KCPD East Patrol campus and a KCPD crime lab.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide unit detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The killing is Kansas City’s 116th homicide this year, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, the city had recorded 126 homicides.