KCI reports 21 flights canceled Saturday after shutdown. How long will delays last?

Airlines were still working through canceled flights and schedule disruptions in Kansas City on Saturday after the nationwide ground stop was lifted. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

Airlines were still working through canceled flights and schedule disruptions in Kansas City on Saturday following the nationwide ground stop that halted air traffic for hours.

The Kansas City International Airport (MCI) was operating as normal Saturday morning, according to Jackson Overstreet, an airport spokesperson. But a handful of flights were canceled, and others were delayed as airlines recovered from the prior day’s disruptions.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said at a Friday night news conference that the ground stop was issued after instability with communication systems across the country.

Many flights were canceled late Friday at Kansas City International Airport during a nationwide air traffic stoppage. Joseph Hernandez - The Kansas City Star

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the most recent data available, about 21 flights were canceled for the day, Overstreet said. The cancellations were all for flights scheduled before 9 a.m.

After the ground stop was lifted Friday night, the first departure from Kansas City was at about 8:25 p.m. The airport received its first arrival at about 9:45 p.m., Overstreet said.

Airport operates as normal

Delays and cancellations are likely to continue for a day or two following the ground stop, Overstreet said. Airlines are dealing with logistics such as repositioning pilots and rebooking passengers.

“It’ll probably take a day or two for this to kind of work out of the system,” Overstreet said.

Travelers should check directly with their airline for current flight status and rebooking instructions.

Flights were delayed at Kansas City International Airport Friday during a national stoppage of air traffic ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration. Joseph Hernandez - The Kansas City Star

On Saturday, there were no unusually long lines or disruptions, but there were more passengers at the airport, given the cancellations and delays. Staff was letting people in like normal, Overstreet said.

“Even yesterday, when flights weren’t taking off during the ground stop, we were still letting people through security,” Overstreet said. “Our staff was still acting like it was normal, because that’s kind of the best mode of action in a situation like this.”

Parking spots filling up

As of 9:45 a.m. there were no surface parking spots available at the Kansas City airport. Garage parking was 79% full and economy parking was about 60% full.

It is common for parking spaces to fill up this time of year, as the holidays approach and with people traveling in and out of Kansas City for weekend football games, Overstreet said.

The surface garage can fill up on the weekdays sometimes, too, with business travel.

This time of year, coupled with yesterday’s ground stop causing disruptions, could mean parking spaces filling up quicker, Overstreet said.

“You may see more people at the airport today, but I don’t think anything that would be out of the ordinary for a holiday travel season or something that our staff can’t handle,” Overstreet said.

Overstreet urged travelers to be patient with airline employees who were handling a heavy volume of calls and rebooking.

“These people have worked a lot, and their probably a little frazzled,” Overstreet said. “So just a little bit of patience as this gets sorted through will go a long way for everyone.”