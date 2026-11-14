Kansas City Current players celebrate after beating the Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium in October. Denny Medley/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kansas City Current returns to a familiar place, and will face a familiar foe, in this weekend’s National Women’s Soccer League semifinals.

It’s the third trip to the semifinals in the Current’s five-year history. Both of the previous runs, in 2022 and 2024, ended in a loss to the eventual champion.

The Current’s historic Shield-winning season last year ended at the hands of NJ/NY Gotham FC in a frigid quarterfinal at CPKC Stadium. Gotham went on to win its second NWSL championship in three years.

That would’ve been the main headline going into this year’s semifinal. But first they had to figure out where to play, settling upon 5,000 seat-Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York City. The field at Gotham’s home, Sports Illustrated Stadium, was so bad that both Gotham and Seattle Reign FC cursed publicly in criticizing it after the quarterfinals.

SI Stadium is operated by New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. The Red Bulls organization earned the Sports Turf Management Association’s award for professional soccer fields in 2021. The Red Bulls also have an exhibition with Club América on Saturday.

The other NWSL semifinal, set for Saturday, will be played in a better venue, but not much better. The Washington Spirit will play host to the Utah Royals at Audi Field, and it will be a quick turn: Players will be rushed off immediately after the match because the stadium is double-booked on Saturday.

The Secretaries’ Cup college football game between two Division III programs — the United States Merchant Marine Academy and the United States Coast Guard Academy — will be played at Audi Field later Saturday.

No time for this change between games — the field for the soccer match and football contest will feature both soccer and football lines.

The Current’s weekend plans hit an additional snag Friday when a nationwide order from the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights for four-plus hours. The ground-stop halted the Current’s Friday flight to New York.

But the Current’s players were ready to play anywhere, anytime, especially with a trophy on the line. In light of the schedule challenges, defender Kayla Sharples felt obligated to speak about the frustrations of having women’s sports be pushed to the back burner in its greatest moments.

“It’s been really disappointing and frustrating that a lot of the headlines leading into the semifinal game have been about poor, very poor surface quality and also stadium availability. You wouldn’t necessarily see that in the men’s game,” Sharples said. “So it has been disappointing.

“Players, in general, reach the pinnacle of their careers, only to find that this stage has failed to rise with them, so that’s definitely a factor.

“Gotham won the Shield. They did everything they could to deserve a home game as well, and they have put a lot of effort into it. So the fact that the game has moved to a 5k capacity stadium is deeply frustrating for players and of our caliber, of our profession. We know the task at hand. We want to win. We want to win every game, and we won’t fail to rise above that.”

The Current know all about how homefield advantage can lift a team. KC has won its last 32 regular-season matches on home turf. Gotham averages about 11,000 fans per game, or middle of the league in attendance. SI Stadium holds a capacity of 25,000.

The Current has always considered itself “home on any field,” as first-year coach Chris Armas has said. He kept discussion about this weekend’s venue to a minimum.

“It’s a shame, I think you know, for them not to play in their home stadium in front of more fans that can’t be part of that ...” Armas said. “We’re focused on getting ready for the game. All our energy is spent on the things we can control, and we’re almost there.”

The match should be box-office viewing on Sunday at 2 p.m. Gotham’s litany of stars has powered the host side to the Shield with the fewest goals allowed in the league. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger boasts 12 clean sheets (tied for most in NWSL) and a 79.1% save rate (highest in the league).

In front of Berger, Guro Reiten, Tierna Davidson, Jess Carter and Mandy Freeman comprise a formidable back line. The Current knows Gotham will use its direct attack through a heralded midfield of Rose Lavelle, Jaelin Howell and Denise O’Sullivan.

Attacking midfielder Jaedyn Shaw (11 goals, five assists) has been outstanding since joining Gotham last September. She leads an attack that has lost just twice since striker Sam Kerr (four goals, four assists in 16 matches) returned to the league in July.

Despite that firepower, Gotham defeated Seattle last week off an early own-goal from defender Jordyn Bugg. None of Gotham’s five shots was on-target.

But this is still one of the most dangerous teams left standing.

“They know how to win games,” Armas said, “and we saw that we’ve been in three different games with them, and we know it’ll be another big challenge for us.”

The Current and Gotham have played three matches this year. Each team beat the other 2-1 at home — in Kansas City on April 4 and in New Jersey on Aug. 14. Gotham also beat the Current in the NWSL Challenge Cup in June, winning 2-0 in Columbus.

“We’ve taken from our previous games, we’ve watched other teams how they’ve caused them trouble, and now put together a plan that we that puts us in a spot to maybe go and try to disrupt what makes them good,” Armas said. “We beat them in our building, and again, I think every game’s being competitive, and we’re ramping things up again to give it another go.”

The Current is in top form for Sunday’s semifinal. Stars like Temwa Chawinga and Croix Bethune are healthy and in form. So is right back Laney Rouse, the standout rookie who started against Gotham in the Challenge Cup but missed the teams’ last meeting, in August, with injury.

Current players said they aren’t thinking about getting revenge against Gotham for last year’s playoff defeat. But this season is personal for the players, Armas said.

“They said it last week and the week before,” he said. “So it’s not about a revenge-type of thing. This week, it might be the different or personal-type of storyline, but for them, there’s something out there that we want. We’re going after it.”

Talk of schedule conflicts and poor fields will soon be over. The Current has a chance to win the second NWSL championship in club history, but the first challenge is Gotham.

“We’re writing our 2026 story,” Armas said. “Croix Bethune had written a children’s book recently, and we say she’s not the only author around here.”