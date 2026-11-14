The exterior of the future River Market Hotel, 415 Delaware St. Chris Higgins - The Kansas City Star

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A historic building in Kansas City’s River Market area is set to become a 45-room boutique hotel and feature a coffee lounge and bar alongside an Italian-inspired restaurant.

Construction work is well underway on the future River Market Hotel, 415 Delaware St., which is expected to open in January 2027.

Inside the River Market Hotel, 415 Delaware St. Chris Higgins

Inside the River Market Hotel, 415 Delaware St. Chris Higgins

Inside the 1880s brick building, the hotel’s look blends the structure’s historic elements, like exposed masonry and an original freight elevator motor, with more modern flourishes that conjure mid-century Italian design, like rich green tiles and frosted mirrors.

The hotel will also feature an outdoor courtyard, an Italian-inspired restaurant called Covo 1880 and a coffee lounge and bar called Dialetto. Covo 1880 will include rustic dishes with a focus on pasta.

Outside the River Market Hotel, 415 Delaware St. Chris Higgins

Outside the River Market Hotel, 415 Delaware St. Chris Higgins

The food program is being developed by Italian chef Luciano Monosilio, known as the “King of Carbonara” and one the youngest chefs to earn a Michelin star.

The café will feature espresso, fresh juices and offerings that will transition from breakfast in the morning, such as house-made Italian pastries, lunch through the afternoon like pasta and salads and then “aperitivo hour” into the night with items like spritz cocktails and small bites like marinated olives and focaccia.

Inside the River Market Hotel, 415 Delaware St. Chris Higgins

Inside the River Market Hotel, 415 Delaware St. Chris Higgins

The bar will feature every amaro liqueur available in the state.

Guest floors are color coded, and the hallways include leaning columns that display the building’s architectural history. Guest rooms will include custom furnishings, and each guest bathroom will have Japanese-style smart toilets.

Inside the River Market Hotel, 415 Delaware St. Chris Higgins

Inside the River Market Hotel, 415 Delaware St. Chris Higgins

Amenities for guests will include a fitness center and working spaces. A vault will be turned into a private reading nook.

The River Market Hotel’s development team includes Gino and Paetra Serra; Mike and Susan Heitmann; and Orcun Turkay, vice president of food and beverage at Crestline Hotels and Resorts.

Inside the River Market Hotel, 415 Delaware St. Chris Higgins

Inside the River Market Hotel, 415 Delaware St. Chris Higgins

The hotel’s website shows booking available now starting in February.