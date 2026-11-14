Interim Jackson County Executive Philip LeVota prepares to make a statement on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after being indicted on federal bribery charges. The charges accuse him of trying to influence the 2026 race for county executive by offering government jobs in exchange for political support. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota wants to travel to Mexico for several days next month, but there’s one problem.

He surrendered his passport after he was indicted in July on federal bribery charges accusing him of trying to influence the 2026 race for county executive.

On Thursday, LeVota’s attorney, J.R. Hobbs, filed a motion asking the court to let him have the passport back temporarily so he can go on his trip. The motion did not state the purpose of the travel.

“The defendant respectfully requests the Court allow him to temporarily retrieve his U.S. Passport and to issue him a travel order allowing him to travel to Los Cabos, Mexico, from December 5 to December 8, 2026,” says the motion, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

Interim Jackson County Executive Philip LeVota speaks with media on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after being indicted on federal bribery charges. The charges accuse him of trying to influence the 2026 race for county executive by offering government jobs in exchange for political support. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

“Upon his return to the United States, he will return the passport to the U.S. Pretrial and Probation Office.”

LeVota told The Star in a text message Friday that the trip to Mexico is a vacation.

“There are no travel restrictions at all,” he said. “But I surrendered my passport immediately just to err on the side of caution. I actually don’t believe there had to be a motion with the court to return it … but I again wanted to err on the side of caution.”

LeVota required to get permission for international travel

Thursday’s motion says LeVota initially appeared in court on Aug. 6 and was released on an unsupervised personal recognizance bond.

“He has no travel restrictions,” it says. “As directed by the Court, he relinquished his passport to the U.S. Pretrial and Probation Office. He has remained in regular contact with undersigned counsel and is gainfully employed.”

According to the motion, LeVota’s pretrial officer said he had to obtain the court’s permission for international travel. It says LeVota will provide a detailed travel itinerary and that the prosecution did not object to the request.

Hobbs told The Star that it’s not unusual for defendants to be required to relinquish their passports as a condition of their bond.

Interim Jackson County Executive Philip LeVota prepares to make a statement on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after being indicted on federal bribery charges. The charges accuse him of trying to influence the 2026 race for county executive by offering government jobs in exchange for political support. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

“It’s standard procedure to have clients surrender their passport,” he said. “So when there’s no travel restrictions, it’s also standard to try to get it back temporarily.”

LeVota was indicted July 16 on allegations that he offered a county job to a political candidate in exchange for dropping out of the race for county executive. He later claimed that the individual, who was unnamed in the indictment, was Jackson County Legislator DaRon McGee.

LeVota has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 30, with a jury trial set for April 19, months after he leaves office.