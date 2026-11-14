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Here are the high school football playoff scores from this week's games around KC
By The Kansas City Star,12 days ago
The high school playoffs are underway for teams in Missouri and Kansas.
Here are scores from postseason games played on Friday, Nov. 13 across the Kansas City metro.
Missouri football state championships
Friday’s area district championship games
Appleton City 58, Midway 22
Blue Springs 44, Blue Springs South 17
Butler 52, Lafayette County 8
East Buchanan 36, Penney 28
Grain Valley 52, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 7
Hardin-Central 50, Wellington-Napoleon 12
Kearney 31, Savannah 14
Lawson 29, Brookfield 28
Liberty North 41, Oak Park 14
North Platte 36, Adrian 26
Northwest (Hughesville) 40, Santa Fe 20
Pembroke Hill 42, Boonville 27
Platte County 18, Fort Osage 8
Pleasant Hill 10, Odessa 0
Rockhurst 24, Raymore-Peculiar 16
St. Pius X 49, Maryville 35
Warrensburg 34, Moberly 14
Kansas football state championships
CLASS 6A
Friday’s sectionals
Derby 45, Wichita Northwest 28
Manhattan 28, Maize 24
Mill Valley 48, Olathe North 14
Gardner Edgerton 43, Olathe Northwest 36
CLASS 5A
Friday’s sectionals
Bishop Carroll 3, Andover 0
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 24, Hays 23
Blue Valley 27, De Soto 0
Spring Hill 28, Basehor-Linwood 23
CLASS 4A
Friday’s sectionals
McPherson 27, Wellington 24
Buhler 36, Wamego 20
Bishop Miege 50, Eudora 7
Tonganoxie 34, Ottawa 7
CLASS 3A
Friday’s sectionals
Andale 45, Hoisington 8
Holcomb 31, Hesston 28
Frontenac 35, Baldwin 20
Jefferson West 14, Nemaha Central 7
CLASS 2A
Friday’s sectionals
Garden Plain 16, Council Grove 14
Marysville 18, Beloit 16
Silver Lake 63, Riverside 14
Caney Valley 16, Sabetha 14
CLASS 1A
Friday’s sectionals
Sterling 24, Smith Center 18
Inman 28, Thomas More Prep 7
Centralia 20, St. Marys 14
Rossville 35, Olpe 10
CLASS 8-PLAYER DIVISION I
Friday’s sectionals
Lincoln 22, Hoxie 18
Wichita County 28, South Central 22
Oswego 82, Canton-Galva 36
Clifton-Clyde 72, South Sumner 52
CLASS 8-PLAYER DIVISION II
Friday’s sectionals
Hodgeman County 26, Lucas Unified 22
Little River 54, Victoria 8
Hanover 52, Cunningham 6
Axtell 62, Lebo 12
CLASS 6-PLAYER
Friday’s sectionals
Wheatland/Grinnell 19, Ingalls 12
Weskan 30, South Barber 18
Otis-Bison 34, Peabody-Burns 13
Tescott 49, Centre 0