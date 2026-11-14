Footballs at rest on a field. File photo/USA TODAY Network, Reuters

The high school playoffs are underway for teams in Missouri and Kansas.

Here are scores from postseason games played on Friday, Nov. 13 across the Kansas City metro.

Missouri football state championships

Friday’s area district championship games

Appleton City 58, Midway 22

Blue Springs 44, Blue Springs South 17

Butler 52, Lafayette County 8

East Buchanan 36, Penney 28

Grain Valley 52, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 7

Hardin-Central 50, Wellington-Napoleon 12

Kearney 31, Savannah 14

Lawson 29, Brookfield 28

Liberty North 41, Oak Park 14

North Platte 36, Adrian 26

Northwest (Hughesville) 40, Santa Fe 20

Pembroke Hill 42, Boonville 27

Platte County 18, Fort Osage 8

Pleasant Hill 10, Odessa 0

Rockhurst 24, Raymore-Peculiar 16

St. Pius X 49, Maryville 35

Warrensburg 34, Moberly 14

Kansas football state championships

CLASS 6A

Friday’s sectionals

Derby 45, Wichita Northwest 28

Manhattan 28, Maize 24

Mill Valley 48, Olathe North 14

Gardner Edgerton 43, Olathe Northwest 36

CLASS 5A

Friday’s sectionals

Bishop Carroll 3, Andover 0

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 24, Hays 23

Blue Valley 27, De Soto 0

Spring Hill 28, Basehor-Linwood 23

CLASS 4A

Friday’s sectionals

McPherson 27, Wellington 24

Buhler 36, Wamego 20

Bishop Miege 50, Eudora 7

Tonganoxie 34, Ottawa 7

CLASS 3A

Friday’s sectionals

Andale 45, Hoisington 8

Holcomb 31, Hesston 28

Frontenac 35, Baldwin 20

Jefferson West 14, Nemaha Central 7

CLASS 2A

Friday’s sectionals

Garden Plain 16, Council Grove 14

Marysville 18, Beloit 16

Silver Lake 63, Riverside 14

Caney Valley 16, Sabetha 14

CLASS 1A

Friday’s sectionals

Sterling 24, Smith Center 18

Inman 28, Thomas More Prep 7

Centralia 20, St. Marys 14

Rossville 35, Olpe 10

CLASS 8-PLAYER DIVISION I

Friday’s sectionals

Lincoln 22, Hoxie 18

Wichita County 28, South Central 22

Oswego 82, Canton-Galva 36

Clifton-Clyde 72, South Sumner 52

CLASS 8-PLAYER DIVISION II

Friday’s sectionals

Hodgeman County 26, Lucas Unified 22

Little River 54, Victoria 8

Hanover 52, Cunningham 6

Axtell 62, Lebo 12

CLASS 6-PLAYER

Friday’s sectionals

Wheatland/Grinnell 19, Ingalls 12

Weskan 30, South Barber 18

Otis-Bison 34, Peabody-Burns 13

Tescott 49, Centre 0