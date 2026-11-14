Kansas Jayhawks football coach Lance Leipold. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

Game time for Saturday’s Kansas-West Virginia college football game has been switched to 2:30 p.m. Central Time, the Big 12 Conference announced Friday night.

The move from 4:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. was in response to Friday’s national FAA ground stop on all air travel. KU made it into Pittsburgh on Friday before the ground stop was issued around 3 p.m. CT.

The game at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia will now be shown on ESPN2.

KU enters with a 3-6 record, including a 1-5 mark in Big 12 competition. West Virginia is 5-4, 2-4 Big 12.

KU offensive lineman Connor Stroh has been ruled out for the game, according to Friday’s latest Big 12 injury report. Safety Mason Ellis is questionable and backup quarterback Cole Ballard probable.