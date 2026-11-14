Kansas Jayhawks football coach Lance Leipold. Mike Gunnoe/Special to The Star

The University of Kansas football team’s charter flight from Topeka to Pittsburgh arrived as scheduled at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time Friday and was thus unaffected by the nationwide shutdown of air travel, a KU official told The Star.

The Jayhawks then boarded a bus, as originally planned, for the roughly 90-minute drive from Pittsburgh to Morgantown, West Virginia — site of Saturday’s game against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Kickoff has been moved up 2 hours, to 2:30 p.m. Central Time, at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Meanwhile, the KU women’s basketball team was affected by Friday’s air-travel shutdown.

The Jayhawks had boarded a charter flight set to travel from Topeka to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, shortly before 3 p.m. Friday for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. CT game against Nebraska. That’s when the team was told of the shutdown.

So the players, coaches and support personnel deplaned and the team’s bus driver — who had already started the return trip to Lawrence — turned around and came back to Topeka. The team was expected to arrive, via that bus, in South Dakota around 11 p.m. Friday.

Without the shutdown, the Jayhawks women’s hoops team would have arrived at approximately 4 p.m. Friday. A planned shootaround at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls was canceled.

The Jayhawks are playing at the Sanford Pentagon for the second time, with the last appearance ending in a 71-58 loss against Iowa on Nov. 20, 2024.

KU’s men’s basketball team is scheduled to fly to Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon for Tuesday night’s opening game against UNLV in the Players Era Eight tournament.