Kansas City Current midfielder Croix Bethune (8) takes a shot on goal during a National Women’s Soccer League match against Angel City FC at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Current organization was one of many professional and college sports teams affected by Friday afternoon’s nationwide ground stop of all flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all flights across America before 3 p.m. Central Time Friday.

The Current was scheduled to take a charter flight from Kansas City Downtown Airport to New York on Friday afternoon for Sunday’s NWSL semifinal against NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Due to the FAA order, the club was now planning to travel to the East Coast on Saturday, a team spokesperson told The Star.

The Current never took off from Kansas City on Friday.

“Our flight was impacted by the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stoppage,” the Current said in a statement. “We are collaborating with key stakeholders, including the NWSL and our charter partner, to identify next steps in order to arrive safely ahead of our match against Gotham FC on Sunday.”

Kickoff for Sunday’s match is set for 2 p.m. This will be the fourth meeting between the teams; Gotham won two of those matches, at home and in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

This NWSL semifinals showdown has already been marred by scheduling conflicts and a shoddy pitch at Gotham’s home venue, Sports Illustrated Stadium. The Current-Gotham match will instead be played at 5,000-seat Icahn Stadium in New York City.