One of the new renderings for the Royals’ planned stadium at Crown Center. Courtesy of the Royals

The Royals have announced a multi-year partnership with a New York-based sports entertainment company as the team continues developing the plan for a new stadium in Crown Center.

The partnership with Elevate, building on existing work going back to 2022, will “help shape the fan experience,” a news release said. The company will be the team’s sales agent for the new ballpark’s premium seating and corporate partnerships.

“Elevate will work alongside the Royals to turn a generational opportunity into unforgettable experiences for fans, families, local businesses and brand partners,” the release says.

New Royals stadium downtown

Construction is expected to begin next year on the new 34,000-seat stadium as part of a $3 billion mixed-use development to transform the Crown Center area into a sports entertainment district while building out a “live-work-play” neighborhood. The stadium could open in time for the 2030 season.

The team and architectural firm Populous unveiled new renderings of what the new stadium will look like upon its expected opening in 2030. Renderings from Populous

“This new ballpark will be a civic landmark that helps shape the future of downtown Kansas City for generations to come,” Chris Allphin, chief business officer and president of Elevate Creative, said in a statement. “We’re honored to partner with the team and help bring that vision to life, drawing on the full strength of Elevate’s experience to create a destination that reflects the pride and energy of Kansas City.”

Before construction, Elevate will advise on items like the design of premium seating, signage, ticket pricing and plans for food and beverage.

“The goal is to connect the business planning with how people will use and enjoy the space,” the release says.

Elevate has role in naming rights, partnerships

Elevate will also lead on the sales of naming rights, founding and cornerstone partnerships, sales strategy and other partnership work.

One of the new renderings for the Royals’ planned stadium at Crown Center. Courtesy of the Royals

“Our fans deserve a world-class and family-friendly experience, and we’re excited that Elevate will help bring that vision to life in our new downtown ballpark,” Brooks Sherman, president of real estate and development for the Royals, said in a statement.

“This project will transform our city’s downtown, benefit small businesses, enhance Kansas City’s profile and be a point of great pride for our fans. We want the best beside us, and that’s what we have with Elevate.”