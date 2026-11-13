Jason Sudeikis and Billy Brimblecom Jr. shared their excitement for the 10th anniversary of Thundergong!, taking place at Uptown Theater Saturday, Nov. 14. Tickets are sold out, but you can still participate in Saturday’s activities even if you’re not going by bidding on live auctions or donating to Steps of Faith Foundation. Joseph Hernandez

While Wembley Stadium in London and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles have been calling, Jason Sudeikis and Billy Brimblecom Jr., have no current plans to move Thundergong! out of its home in Kansas City.

Saturday, Nov. 14 will mark the 10th anniversary of the fundraiser for nonprofit Steps of Faith Foundation, which helps uninsured and underinsured amputees get the prosthetic limbs they need to restore their mobility and continue living their lives.

Sudeikis and friends of his, including musician “Weird’ Al Yankovic and comedians Will Forte, Brendan Hunt and Sam Richardson, perform covers of popular songs with Brimblecom Jr.’s band, Summer Breeze, while they raise money for the foundation. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and is sold out.

While Steps of Faith was founded in 2013, its origins go all the way back to 2005, when then-28-year-old Brimblecom Jr. had his left leg amputated due to Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. The following year, family and close friends of his, including Sudekis, hosted a fundraiser at recordBar and raised over $30,000 to get him a prosthetic leg that would allow him to continue his music career.

Now approaching 50 years old and eight out of the 10 Kansas City-based celebrity charity events selling out at Uptown Theater (2020 and 2021 were virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Brimblecom Jr. took some to reflect on how much the foundation — and he, himself — have grown since.

“We have come a long way,” Brimblecom Jr. said.

The first show in 2017 raised around $38,000, which prompted Brimblecom Jr. to call his wife and tell them they need to move back home from Nashville, Tennessee as he’d found a home for his foundation. 2025’s show raised $1.1 million, setting a record for the fundraising hosted by the “Ted Lasso” star.

In 2025, Steps of Faith helped more than 500 people receive prosthetics with the assistance of money raised from Thundergong! and various donations throughout the year. Going into 2026’s event, Brimblecom Jr. said they’ve already helped over 580 people.

Sudeikis, sporting a Kansas City Current hoodie in anticipation of their NWSL semifinal match against Gotham on Sunday, Nov. 15, said he’s thankful for the support Thundergong! and Steps of Faith receives every year. No one goes into this for the glitz and glamour, he said, but to help people understand the importance of this event, the foundation and how it can impact everyone.

“I can only speak towards having been next to people that have gone through this, and how moving it is to see them share their stories and to go through those stories within themselves and their own community,” Sudekis said. “Standing by them has allowed us to have access to their head, hearts, souls and experience and their willingness to share it with others.”