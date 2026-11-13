Flights were delayed at Kansas City International Airport on Friday during a national stoppage of air traffic ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration. Joseph Hernandez - The Kansas City Star

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday evening lifted its nationwide ground stop order that halted flights for hours, saying departures could resume but that getting air traffic back to normal would be a slow process.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said at a Friday night news conference that the cause of the problem was instability with communication systems across the country that began at 3:36 p.m. ET.

“We started to have inconsistency in the data from the radars and our communication with airplanes,” he said. “And we have procedures for this: Our pilots are well-trained, our air traffic controllers are well-trained, and at that point we issued a ground stop.”

Duffy said there were more than 3,500 planes in the air when the stoppage was ordered.

“We didn’t lose all telecom,” he said. “We didn’t lose all radar, but that instability, because of abundance of caution and making sure we keep the American flyer safe, we did the ground stop.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who spoke at the news conference alongside Duffy, said the public was never in danger.

“There was never any lives at risk,” Mullin said. “There was no flights at risk. FAA was able to handle it. We did it out of an [abundance] of caution, but I do understand the internet traffic and where all these conspiracies start running toward.

“I just can’t say this enough. All your loved ones are safe. We are working to resolve the issue, and we hope to have operations up and going at normal at some point.”

Duffy said the problem won’t be resolved immediately.

“We’re going to try to move as many of those as we can tonight, if we have the capacity with crews to move those flights,” he said. “If not, we’re going to start tomorrow morning with our airline partners moving those aircraft, but it’s going to take us some time to unwind what’s happened this afternoon.”

When asked whether officials could say with certainty that the incident was not the result of a cyberattack, Mullin said, “There’s nothing completely certain right now. It doesn’t appear that way. … There is nothing that indicates it yet.”

“Now, when we start looking at cyber threats, cyberattacks, typically some people is going to raise their hand up and say, ‘Hey, we did that.’ There was no chatter. We haven’t seen any footprints, as you would say, or identifications of people that got into the system. It appears that this was mechanically driven. However, we’re still looking, so we’re not going to rule that out.”

Both Mullin and Duffy blamed an antiquated air traffic control system and a lack of funding from Congress to fix it. A complete overhaul of the system, they said, would cost about $50 billion.

“We have old switches, old routers,” Duffy said. “We use 1980s little copper lines. It’s an old system that went down and went down everywhere. It got overloaded.”

Mullin called it “a national security risk.”

“We just saw what took place when we have vulnerabilities, and we have old systems,” he said. “The president has declared this a national emergency, and now we have to have Congress act and fund it. This is vitally important that we get this system built. … Our air traffic control system is outdated, and it hasn’t been a priority from Congress. And so this is what happens when Congress kicks the can down the road.”

When the FAA ordered the ground stop Friday afternoon, it cited “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

“Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped,” the alert issued by the FAA said. “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.”

The order meant that no flights could depart from U.S. airports.

Flights were delayed at Kansas City International Airport Friday during a national stoppage of air traffic ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration. Joseph Hernandez - The Kansas City Star

Flight delays at KCI airport

Jackson Overstreet, a spokesperson for the Kansas City International Airport, said around 3:30 p.m. that he knew of two flights that were ready to take off that were held on the ground after the stop was ordered.

Other flights also faced delays. The Kansas City airport’s departure board listed around 80 flights scheduled to take off throughout Friday afternoon and evening.

The Kansas City International Airport in a 2023 file photo. Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Overstreet said passengers should stay in touch with their airlines about how they would be handling delays.

“We’re holding flights at MCI until this is lifted,” he said.

At 10:30 p.m., the number of delays nationwide was at 8,029, down from 10,243 a few hours earlier, according to FlightAware, a global flight tracking platform. But the number of cancellations had climbed to 7,677.

Kansas City had 19 flights canceled as of 6:30 Friday night. Chicago had 197 delays and 132 cancellations; Denver, 175 delays and 97 cancellations; Dallas, 207 delays and 98 cancellations; Atlanta, 151 delays and 95 cancellations; and Washington, D.C., had 149 delays and 81 cancellations.

Airport operations continue

Passengers were still being allowed to enter the airport, and flights were still landing early Friday evening.

Many flights were canceled late Friday at Kansas City International Airport during a nationwide air traffic stoppage. Joseph Hernandez - The Kansas City Star

Craig Hulse landed in Kansas City after a short flight from Atlanta. Planes started being grounded about 15 minutes after his flight took off.

He said that despite the disruption, the process of departing his plane was normal.

“I landed kind of seamlessly, no issues at all. The pilots never said anything. We landed normal, but we all kind of knew there was a ground stop,” Hulse said. “KCI was definitely more crowded than normal. There were a lot of people at the gates, and I’ve never seen the gates all full of planes.”

K-State football team faces flight delay

The Kansas State football team was also affected by the stoppage.

The Wildcats were supposed to fly out of Manhattan Regional Airport on a charter plane Friday afternoon ahead of their 1 p.m. Saturday game against Texas Christian University at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

But they were unable to take off after the FAA issued the rare nationwide ground stoppage.

A team spokesperson said K-State’s traveling roster boarded the plane and the aircraft had pushed away from the gate. But takeoff never occurred because of the stoppage.

The Wildcats waited on board the plane on the tarmac for around one hour. When no updates were provided, the team exited the plane.

Federal officials make statements on ground stop

Duffy wrote in a social media post Friday afternoon that the ground stop was ordered because of a “communication issue” involving Air Route Traffic Control Centers throughout the country.

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” he wrote. “We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

In a press briefing broadcast on CNN Friday afternoon, Mullin described the problem as a “telecommunication outage” and didn’t rule out the possibility of a cyberattack.

“The last time I believe that we’ve had a national ground stoppage was 9/11,” he said. “Of course, in DHS, we’re getting a ton of calls saying, ‘Is this a terrorist attack? Is this a terrorist attack?’ Everybody’s safe. There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying or anything like that.”

The Star’s Kellis Robinett contributed.