Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III turns upfield during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker did not practice Friday, head coach Andy Reid revealed during his final media availability of the week. The Chiefs travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 10 matchup Sunday.

Reid said Walker came into the team’s facility Friday morning and told athletic trainers that he had a “tight groin.”

“We just sat him out of practice (Friday),” Reid said. “We’ll just see how he feels through this afternoon rehab and then through (Saturday).”

The Chiefs are unsure when Walker suffered the injury and have given him a “questionable” designation for Sunday’s game.

“Somewhere he tweaked it, and so we’ll see,” Reid said. “But he’s not one to say something like that. But he was tight (Friday) morning.

“We’re kind of feeling it out just to see where we’re at with that thing. We’re not going to put him at risk or anything like that — that’s not how we roll. If he can go, he can go. If he can’t, he can’t. It will be one of those.”

Walker enters the weekend ranked second in the league in rushing yards (872), trailing only Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (880), who has played one additional game.

If Walker cannot play in Atlanta, rookie running back Emmett Johnson would be in line to make his first career start. Reid and Johnson’s teammates have expressed confidence in the rookie after what he has shown in a backup, change-of-pace role this season.

“Things happen from time to time, and regardless of who they put in, they do a great job of coaching up our running backs,” right guard Trey Smith said. “Coach (DeMarco) Murray, (Eric Bieniemy) — all of our offensive staff do a great job. So they’ll coach him up, he’ll be ready to go, and we’ll ride with whoever they put back there.”

Johnson has accumulated 348 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns this season, in large part because of his 143-yard outburst against the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

Third-string running back Jaydn Ott was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury. Ott and cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) are also listed as “questionable.”

Should both Walker and Ott be unavailable, the Chiefs could elevate 2025 undrafted free agent Nate Carter from the practice squad.

Right tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle) and defensive tackle Peter Woods (stinger) did not practice all week and have been ruled out. Josh Ezeudu is expected to make his second start at right tackle.

Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) remains on injured reserve and has also been ruled out.