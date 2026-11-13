This rendering provided by the Kansas City Chiefs shows an exterior view of the KC NFL team’s proposed new stadium in Kansas City, Kansas. Chiefs/MANICA

HNTB, a Kansas City-based engineering and architecture firm, became the official architect of the Kansas City Chiefs’ future new stadium in Wyandotte County in July so HNTB’s role in the stadium project is not new.

But a recently announced partnership is, team officials told The Star on Friday. On Thursday, team president Mark Donovan announced a long-term commitment with its design partner that will result in a joint effort to identify special content opportunities going forward. The new $3 billion stadium is slated to open in 2031 in western Wyandotte County.

According to a media release announcing the agreement, the partnership creates a platform for the Chiefs and HNTB to collaborate on content that “brings audiences inside the new stadium’s design and delivery process, telling the story of how the next home of the Chiefs is taking shape as well as those of the people behind the scenes making it a reality,” the release reads.

Under terms of the agreement, the organizations will work together to share key stadium milestones throughout design and construction. Earlier this year, MANICA Architecture was selected as the lead design architect and HNTB was named by the team as official architect.

As the architect of record for the new 70,000-seat domed stadium, HNTB will continue to work with the organization and its team of design experts to bring the project to life, Donovan said in a statement. The organizations announced a formalized agreement for a broader, long-term partnership Thursday at the inaugural Power Brokers Sports-Anchored Development Summit in Las Vegas.

“Kansas City is a premier hub for architecture, engineering, and construction, and we are excited to have HNTB working on our new stadium project and partnering with us as our official architect,” he said.

The firm brings heavy-hitting credentials to the table. Nationally, HNTB served similar roles for award-winning venues like Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Locally, the firm served as lead designer for the replacement of the Buck O’Neil Memorial Bridge, provided program management for Kansas City International Airport’s new single-terminal, according to its website, and is a key player in downtown’s $217 million South Loop project known as Roy Blunt Luminary Park.

Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

The partnership follows an announcement this week that the Chiefs selected Clark Construction Group and infrastructure firm AECOM to join the stadium’s construction team in a joint venture. In a statement, Tom O’Grady, HNTB president, said becoming the official architect creates a unique opportunity to build a collaborative vision that would benefit the entire region.

“We are excited about what we will accomplish together in the years ahead,” O’Grady said.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Kyle Terada/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

HNTB will partner closely with Kansas City, Kansas-based MANICA Architecture, which was selected earlier this year as the lead design architect for the new stadium. Founded in 2007 by David Manica —who previously designed upscale local spots like The Mercury Room and The Monarch Bar, The Star previously reported — MANICA is no stranger to teaming up with HNTB.

The two firms successfully collaborated on Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, a project that could offer a clear roadmap for their roles in Kansas City: MANICA led the overall creative vision and architectural concept, while HNTB handled the technical execution, production, engineering coordination, interior design, and on-site construction administration, according to HNTB’s website.