Hyper Energy Bar is opening a drive-thru location in Lee’s Summit. Hyper Energy Bar

A Midwest chain known for its customizable energy drinks continues to expand in the Kansas City market, this time in Lee’s Summit.

Iowa-born Hyper Energy Bar will open at 2060 NW Lowenstein Dr. on Nov. 18, marking the brand’s sixth location in the KC area.

“Lee’s Summit has been on our radar for a while,” said Chris Whalen, Hyper Energy Bar founder. “It’s a growing community with strong neighborhoods, great retail and the kind of customer base we think will really connect with Hyper. We’ve wanted to be in Lee’s Summit since we first started looking at Kansas City, so we’re excited to finally make it happen.”