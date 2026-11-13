Inside Vintage Source in Kansas City’s West Bottoms, which is moving to Mission next year. Dan Posch

A vintage furniture store, inspired by mid-century modern aesthetics, is moving from its home base in Kansas City’s West Bottom’s neighborhood.

Co-owner of Vintage Source, Dan Posch, got into vintage furniture around the COVID pandemic. Buying and selling was initially just a way for him to make ends meet, but over time, he rented booths in Bella Patina and River Market Antiques before finding a 7,000 square foot space at 1101 Mulberry St. in 2023 with co-owner Brad Graff.

“It’s a really cool thing to get something that has that presence and that air that it’s lived a life before. To see it brought back to what it would have looked like new is just a whole different level. That’s the kind of pieces that we provide.”

Vintage Source sells a range of mid-century modern pieces, as well as providing reupholstery and furniture restoration services. Posch and Graff even offer stereo console retro fitting, vintage audio repair and new build consoles.

“There are certainly high-level upholsterers in Kansas City, but really, if you want something special like that or the retro-engineered stereo console, regionally we’re just about the only place, and that’s why we ship pieces all over the nation,” Posch said.

Most of Vintage Source’s inventory is centered around timeless pieces from the 1960s.

Inside Vintage Source in Kansas City’s West Bottoms, which is moving to Mission next year. Dan Posch

“We look for quality pieces that were built to a higher standard than they are today and have a unique style,” he said. “ I think that’s what really draws people in.”

The expansive 7,000-square-foot vintage design showroom allows people to pick out pieces or have their own restored with custom fabrics to put their own spin on it if they want. It’s something that has done really well in the West Bottoms.

“If you have a sofa that has like a wood frame, and you want to have that sofa, and you want to have the wood elements restored, there’s really hardly anywhere where you can go and have the repair done and the refinishing done and the upholstery done at a high level,” he said.

The move also means downsizing. Vintage Source’s new location will be right around 3,000 square feet, less than half of its previous size, meaning they will have to shrink the inventory shown on the floor and narrow their focus.

“What we do best, and what people really appreciate from us, is just focus on the high-quality pieces, restored pieces and the more notable designers and things like that from the era,” Posch said.

Inside Vintage Source in Kansas City’s West Bottoms, which is moving to Mission next year. Dan Posch

Over the past few years, Posch and Graff noticed that statement pieces have done really well, instead of the typical furniture items that someone would buy as they move into their first house or new apartment. Centering more on premium quality furniture is the shop’s plan in the new location.

“People are doing renovations in their homes and creating a unique living space, and then they’re looking for something unique, whether it be a stereo console or a newly reupholstered sofa and that’s what we’re really focusing on. We just don’t have this space to kind of have something of everything,” he said.

Though the selection will be more curated, Posch said that Vintage Source will continue to carry its selection of vinyl and records.

“I think we’ve been growing this higher-end surprise in the West Bottoms, and now I think we’re going to be able to bring something unique to that area that all of Kansas is really going to appreciate, and I think will be just even more visible and accessible in mission,” he said.

As of now, Posch’s goal is to open during the first financial quarter of next year, but it depends on how long it takes to renovate the space.