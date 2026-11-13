Two children ride a bike and a scooter along Mission Road near Corinth Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Leawood. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

Electric bikes and scooters have grown in popularity in recent years, and more young people have been using them for transportation across the Kansas City area.

Data from the U.S. Department of Energy shows there were 1.1 million e-bikes sold in the nation in 2022, almost four times as many that were sold in 2019.

The devices can be fun, quick, and affordable means of transportation, but they come with risks. While sales have increased, injuries associated them have soared at the same time, data shows.

With these dangers in mind, cities across the metro have been passing laws to keep e-bike and e-scooter users safe. One local school district even announced an outright ban of the devices on school property, effective the beginning of next year.

Local laws passed are part of a regional safety effort after two child pedestrian deaths sparked discussion about how and where the devices can be used.

Here is a roundup of Kansas City-area rules for riders. The laws may vary depending on the city.

What to know about e-bikes

A group of bike riders known as Rif Raf, gather for a ride on Wednesday, Sep. 24, 2025, in Prairie Village. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

Missouri and Kansas both use a three-class system to define e-bikes and the laws are based around the classes.

A Class 1 e-bike provides the rider pedal assistance with an electric motor, only when the rider is using the pedals. Class 1 bikes have a top assisted speed of 20 mph.

A Class 2 e-bike has a motor that can propel the bike without pedaling. Class 2 bikes have a top assisted speed of 20 mph.

A Class 3 e-bike provides the rider pedal assistance with an electric motor, only when the rider is using the pedals. Class 3 bikes have a top assisted speed of 28 mph.

In both Missouri and Kansas, a person must be at least 16-years-old to operate a Class 3 e-bike. There are no statewide laws about helmets, but several cities around Kansas City require riders under 18 to wear a helmet.

To qualify as an electric bicycle in Missouri or Kansas, the electric motor must be 750 watts or less. If the motor is above 750 watts, it is considered a motor-driven cycle and state motor vehicle laws apply.

E-bike manufacturers are required to apply a permanent label showing the bike’s class.

Some trails prohibit e-bikes based on class.

Now, here’s a brief overview of rules for both e-bikes and e-scooters in a handful of local cities. Be sure to check city ordinances for changes and updates.

Kansas City, Missouri

In Kansas City, anyone under 16-years-old cannot operate a Class 3 e-bike. Riders must be at least 16-years-old to operate a device that can go more than 20 mph.

Riders must be at least 12-years-old to operate a device that’s speed can reach 20 mph.

All riders under 18 are required to wear a helmet on e-bikes and e-scooters.

Riders of both e-bikes and e-scooters are limited to 15 mph on sidewalks or less on sidewalks. Speed limits are 20 mph in bike lanes and on trails.

E-scooter riders are required to yield to pedestrians and follow bicycle traffic rules.

Lee’s Summit

In Lee’s Summit, you must be 16-years-old to operate a Class 3 e-bike. Class 3 e-bikes are prohibited on sidewalks and trails.

No one may ride bicycles, ebikes, or scooters on sidewalks or crosswalks within the downtown central business district. On other sidewalks, riders must yield to pedestrians and give an audible signal before passing.

Helmets are required for anyone riding an e-bike or e-scooter.

The devices are prohibited on trails unless the trail is specifically designated for their use.

Overland Park

One of Overland Park’s new, temporary signs around the city to encouarge teens and tweens to mind the speed limit when using e-scooters. Courtesy of the city of Overland Park

In Overland Park, you must be 16-years-old to operate a Class 3 e-bike.

Anyone under 18-years-old is required to wear a helmet when operating an e-bike or e-scooter.

The speed limit for e-scooters is 15 mph. E-scooters are not allowed on streets where the posted speed limit is 35 mph or higher.

E-bikes and scooters are not allowed on highways, but they may cross them.

Overland Park had a signage campaign over the summer that mixed humor with safety messages about e-scooters and e-bikes.

The campaign intended to catch attention of teens who are more frequently using the devices.

While the devices are allowed on city streets, sidewalks and trails, they are urged to yield to walking pedestrians.

Leawood

Leawood passed a sweeping set of new restrictions for e-bikes and scooters last week.

The devices are limited to 15 mph on sidewalks, paths and trails throughout the city.

Anyone under 18-years-old may not operate a Class 3 e-bike. Anyone under 16-years-old may not operate devices that can exceed 20 mph on motor power alone.

All riders under 18-years-old must wear a helmet.

The devices are prohibited on highways, but are allowed to cross them.

Riders must yield the right of way to walking pedestrians.

E-scooters are seen on a sidewalk. Olathe passed new rules regarding the use of e-scooters and e-bikes after several rounds of revisions. City of Olathe

Olathe

In Olathe, anyone under 18-years-old is required to wear a helmet when using the devices.

Riders under 16-years-old may not operate a Class 3 e-bike. E-bikes may be ridden on streets with a posted speed limit of up to 40 mph.

The devices are allowed on sidewalks and paths, but the speed limit is set at 15 mph. Riders must yield to pedestrians and give an audible signal when passing.

The city does not prohibit the devices on trails, but county and private trails may have separate rules.

E-scooters cannot be on roads unless the speed limit is 30 mph or under, and there is no sidewalk available.