Owner of True Grinds Teria Gregg (right) and her husband Trent Gregg (left). Teria Gregg

Nearly two weeks after Overland Park farmers market fan favorite Black Rose Coffee closed its brick-and-mortar location, a new one has taken its place.

True Grinds Coffee Co. announced this week it is taking over the operating space inside Entity Lounge at 11216 Switzer Rd. During the day, it’ll operate as a coffee joint and at night remain the cocktail lounge.

“We actually just started up this last April, and a lot like Black Rose, we started as a coffee trailer, said owner Teria Gregg. “I always dreamed of owning my own coffee shop, and before opening True Grinds.”

Before renovating a coffee trailer last fall, Gregg was working full-time at an insurance company near Corporate Woods. The first few months, she and her husband Trent Gregg, who are from Paola, did pop-ups at schools for teachers and other community events.

True Grinds Coffee Co.

Last month, True Grinds served Gordon Ramsay and his production team while they were filming in Topeka and were voted best food truck in Miami County by the Miami County Republic.

“Just since opening, we’ve grown so much and we’ve been really fortunate to grow in our community and surrounding areas,” Teria Gregg said.

The name True Grinds is an homage to Gregg’s grandfather, True.

“He was one of the hardest working people I know, and he also had a genuine love for coffee,“ she said. “He always had coffee in his hand, but I really wanted to honor him and his work ethic by naming the business after him.”

Grinds in the name represents the authenticity, hard work and dedication behind the company, down to the ingredients they use, like the in-house syrups selection for espresso drinks.

Popular menu items

Like with the coffee truck, True Grinds will serve muffins, chocolate covered strawberries and an ultimate parfait (whipped yogurt, bananas, strawberries and granola; $6). Espresso drinks will be made with beans from The Roastery.

Teria Gregg said she hopes to expand the menu to include breakfast sandwiches and burritos with access to a full kitchen.

Drinks from True Grinds Coffee, which is opening inside Entity Lounge this month. Teria Gregg

The most popular order, according to her, is the Teddy Graham (honey, brown sugar, cinnamon and cold foam; $6.50 to $7.50 ).

News about the opening inside Entity Lounge came from Black Rose Coffee co-owner, Marissa Ray, who reached out to Gregg herself. Ray previously told The Star that shortly after opening the café, she got some personal news that shifted her priorities and capacity to operate the storefront.

Having a brick-and-mortar shop was always Teria Gregg’s goal, but it wasn’t financially realistic in the beginning.

“She saw my post and the timing of everything was just perfect the way it worked out. It’s really crazy,” Teria Gregg said.

True Grinds hopes to open sometime later this month. An exact date has not been announced.