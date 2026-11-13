Brett Yormark, commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, speaks during a press conference at T-Mobile Center on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Kansas City. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

The next job for Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark will take him out of college athletics and into Italy’s Serie A soccer, among other ventures.

The Financial Times reported Yormark will become CEO of Milan Sports & Entertainment, a holding company that consolidates the sports, venue and entertainment interests of RedBird Capital Partners.

RedBird’s investments include soccer club AC Milan, and has its eyes on acquiring a franchise in the proposed 16-team NBA Europe league.

Yormark will leave the Big 12 at the end of January, 2027, and report to RedBird Founder and Managing Partner Gerry Cardinale. He’ll develop commercial strategies and evaluate investment opportunities.

During his time at the Big 12, Yormark secured media rights deals with ESPN and Fox to help stabilize the league, and oversaw expansion with the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12. Also, the league signed extensions to keep the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Kansas City.