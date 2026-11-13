Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Trey Lathan (4) celebrates after making a tackle against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Aug. 23, 2025 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Dominick Williams/dowilliams@kcstar.com

Trey Lathan, who played three seasons for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team before transferring to Kansas, is looking forward to a happy homecoming this weekend in Morgantown.

“I’m excited about it,” the fifth-year senior Jayhawks linebacker said of facing WVU for the second and final time — and the first time in his former college town. “I miss the little crib I had across the street from the stadium, but I’m excited to go back and enjoy the atmosphere one last time.”

A year ago, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound native of Goulds, Florida, played a key role in KU’s 42-10 victory over the Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. He intercepted a pass and recorded three tackles for loss in the lopsided win.

“There are still a couple of guys I played with when I was there, so I’m excited to go against them,” Lathan said. “I talked to a few. I talked to this one dude the other day — he was talking crazy, but I’m not going to (engage). We’re just going to see him on game day.”

Kickoff between the Jayhawks (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) and Mountaineers (5-4, 2-4) is set for 4:30 p.m. Central on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, with a live telecast on ESPNU.

“Nobody goes in this to lose. We’re desperate. We really want to win,” Lathan said. “We haven’t been able to these past couple weeks, but we definitely want to have a postseason so that’s what we’re trying to achieve.”

Kansas, which needs to win three consecutive games to close the regular season to become bowl eligible, has dropped a pair of heartbreakers the past two weeks — 33-32 to UCF in Lawrence and 22-16 to TCU in Fort Worth.

“We’re not able to go out there and close the game when we need to,” Lathan said. “We’re definitely going to go out there and try to do our job.”

As a sophomore in 2024, Lathan posted a career-high 10 tackles in West Virginia’s 32-28 victory over Kansas in Morgantown.

West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who has never been on the same team as Lathan, ran for three touchdowns in last week’s 53-48 loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock. The 6-1 redshirt sophomore transfer from Oklahoma has 19 rushing touchdowns this fall, a school record. He has passed Amos Zereoué (1997) and Pat White (2006), who each finished with 18 in a single season.

Hawkins has completed 101 of 175 passes for 1,901 yards and 12 touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also rushed for 924 yards on 182 carries, leading the nation with 19 rushing scores.

Running back Cam Cook, a 5-9, 200-pound transfer from Jacksonville State, has rushed for 1,072 yards on 209 carries with eight touchdowns. He has added two more scores on receptions.

Senior receiver DJ Epps currently leads the country with 24.5 yards per reception. He has caught 23 passes for 564 yards and five touchdowns.

The Mountaineers’ offense ranks sixth nationally in rushing (263.6 yards per game), 10th in total offense (480.8), and 17th in scoring (37.2 points per game).

“Just stopping his feet,” Lathan said of the key to slowing Hawkins. “Being able to keep him in the box, contain him, make him do his job, and force him to throw the ball down the field.”

Lathan has recorded a team-leading 62 total tackles including four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 1½ sacks in 2026. Last season his 86 tackles also led the team.

West Virginia’s defense ranks 138th in the country in passing yards allowed, 137th in total defense, and 131st in points allowed. The Mountaineers have surrendered 70 plays of 20-plus yards (most in the country) and 35 plays of 30-plus yards (also a national high).

“Here we go again with athletic quarterbacks,” WVU coach Rich Rodriguez said, as quoted by wvusports.com. “Unfortunately, we’ve made other quarterbacks look really good, and we’ve got to do a better job of containing their run game and playing the deep ball better.”

Of Kansas, Rodriguez added: “They’ve had some tough luck. They’ve lost some really close games at the end, so we’ve got a big battle. They had great success against us, and we played awful against them last year, so I’m sure we’ll see some of the same stuff.”

West Virginia leads the all-time series 11-3. The Mountaineers have won eight of the last 10 meetings, although Kansas has taken two of the last three. West Virginia is 7-1 at home in the series, with Kansas’ only victory in Morgantown coming in 2022. The Mountaineers have scored 40 or more points in three of their eight home games against the Jayhawks.