Kyle Findley sits near the entrance of Atomic Movie Store, now located at 12106 W. 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa. The boutique movie store offers collector’s editions of popular movies and films that have never been released in a physical format. Joseph Hernandez

As more people turn to physical media like books and CDs, a new store in the Kansas City area is looking to fill the void for cinephiles.

Kyle Findley has been operating Atomic Movie Store out of his residence in Lawrence for over 20 years; first as a shop on eBay and later through his own website. The shop offers both brand-new and used domestic and imported movies on Blu-Ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray, with the goal of offering customers a diverse selection of titles.

An opportunity and a lack of space at his home for the movies he was shipping out daily moved him out of Lawrence and into Lenexa, where you can find his store at 12106 W. 87th St. Parkway. The storefront had its soft opening Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Findley’s excited to meet everyone who drops in to the boutique movie store to browse or purchase.

What started from him selling his own stuff that he had excess stock of dating back to the 1980s turned into a full-time job, where he’s previously sent movies to customers nationwide and internationally. Opening a physical store will hopefully ease some of the burden on him, he said, as he was shipping thousands of orders each month on top of keeping track of the accounting side of the business.

It’ll also get quite a few customers off his back, as they’ve been constantly asking him over the years when is he going to open up a physical store.

“People were excited,” Findley said. “People who are coming here now who just started coming in here are very excited about it, and it helps to actually be able to tangibly hold something in your hand you’ve only seen pictures of before.”

Shelves inside Atomic Movie Store, 12106 W. 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa, are lined up with film distributors nationwide and internationally, such as Shout Factory and Umbrella Entertainment. Joseph Hernandez

Inside the store, you will find movies from film distributors all over the world. Collector’s editions packed with director commentary and special features of Netflix’s smash hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” and the 1988 version of “Hairspray” distributed by the Criterion Collection sit on one wall shelf next to copies of “Magnificent Bodyguards,” starring Jackie Chan, brought to the physical media world by United Kingdom-based distributor 88 Films, who specializes in restoring and releasing cult favorites and classic Hong Kong action movies.

There’s an entire section dedicated to British independent film distributor Arrow Video, which releases special editions of horror classics such as “Hellraiser” and Oscar-nominated films such as “Django: Unchained.” Films from distributors Kino Lorber, Shout Factory, Radiance Films and Vinegar Syndrome also sit inside.

Packaging variants in different languages and big boxsets are also found on the shelves or behind a glass case, which also ties into a sense of ownership these movies give in the age of streaming. The films are yours to keep forever, whether you pop it into your 4K DVD or Blu-Ray player or leave it in the plastic wrapping to display on your shelf.

“I think people are tired of just scrolling through stuff — and you know there is a lot of stuff — but it comes and goes because of licensing, and sometimes it comes back, sometimes it doesn’t,” Findley said. “A lot of people might not have time to watch it now, but maybe two weeks down the road they can, but all of a sudden it’s not there anymore because the license expired.”

“But physical media, if you buy it, it’s always there because it’s on your shelf.”

Findley’s love for movies, however, started back in the 1970s. The first movies he recalled seeing in theaters were 1977’s “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” and 1979’s “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” with his dad. Seeing those films on the big screen sparked a path that led him to attending film school and moving out to Los Angeles to try to find work in the film industry.

Film communities, such as the ones built through North Kansas City’s Screenland Armour and its 35mm and 70mm film reels of popular and cult classic movies, Stray Cat Film Center’s ability to show hard-to-find movies, and clubs like the Mainstreet Movie Club are bringing back movies as a hobby, and it’s especially sticking with younger audiences.

According to a report from The New York Times, analysts found a 35% uptick in moviegoing among Gen Z audiences since 2022. That age group — people born between 1997 and 2012, according to Beresford Research— now make up about 40% of the crowd.

Atomic Movie Store, located at 12106 W. 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa. Joseph Hernandez

Findley’s store is a trip back in time to days of Blockbuster and Hollywood Video, and he’s hoping to invoke those feelings that he once felt browsing those same store shelves for what to watch into younger and older customers. He’ll still offer online orders, with one half of the building dedicated to storing movies reserved for people placing orders.

Atomic Movie Store’s current hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays and Mondays.